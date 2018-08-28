Sunshine and Showers

Independent shops to support Geewizz charity appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:18 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:18 09 November 2018

Archant

Independent businesses in Bury St Edmunds will open late in support of the town’s Christmas light switch-on event and a grand charity raffle.

Shops in and around Hatter Street will hold the ‘Independent Retailers Raffle’ on Thursday, November 15, to raise money for the GeeWizz Jasmine Appeal.

The Geewizz charity appeal is supporting Jasmine Moxon, a six-year-old girl from Beck Row, near Mildenhall, who suffers from spastic diplegic cerebral palsy.

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz, said: “The Jasmine Appeal has really captured the imagination of our generous local community and the Independent Retailers Raffle is another great example of this.

“But this event is about more than just fundraising. We wanted to shine a light on some wonderful independent businesses who add so much to the economy and character of our town.

“Each business will be adding their own ‘magic’ for customers visiting them. Each will be opening late and we are delighted and so grateful they’ve embraced and so willingly supported what will be a very special evening, culminating in Jasmine drawing the raffle prizes.”

The event is being supported by Our Bury St Edmunds and chief executive Mark Cordell said: “We are delighted that so many businesses in Hatter Street and Abbeygate Street will be open until 8pm as part of the fundraising event organised by the Geewizz charity – which coincides with the Christmas light switch-on.

“Even Santa and his Elves will be heading to Hatter Street after helping switch on the town centre Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds.

“They’ll be very busy, but they have agreed to go to Hatter Street from 7.15pm until 7.45pm, where they’ll meet Jasmine and help with the raffle drawer.

“All the children can personally hand Santa their ‘Christmas letters’ before he heads back to Greenland.

“This evening is the official start of the important festive trading season for our businesses and with thousands of people descending on the town centre for this event, we want as many of our businesses to benefit from what we are doing as possible.”

All the shops opening are Tudor Rose, Nicola Sexton, Chica Shoes, Cabana, Hatter Street Studio, Idolise, Koti, Thurlow Champness, House of Snow (Bridal), Michael Birnie Jewellers, Anna, Kim Whittingham, Dapper Fox and Maison Bleue.

The fantastic raffle includes fabulous prizes donated by every shop, including a £250 voucher from Chica Shoes, a Christmas wreath making workshop for two donated by Tudor Rose, and a meal for two donated by Maison Bleue.

The GeeWizz Jasmine Appeal was launched to raise £50,000 to help fund twice-weekly physiotherapy for Jasmine.

James Mortlock, from Tudor Rose, said: “We are delighted to be joining our fellow retailers in Hatter Street to support this crucial fundraising appeal.”

Jackie Over, owner of Cabana, added: “This is a first for us and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Hatter Street for a glass of bubbly and to spread some festive cheer.”

