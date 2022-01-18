Should the BBC licence fee be scrapped? Readers give their views

Readers have given their views on how the BBC should be funded in the future - Credit: Archant

The government is reportedly considering scrapping the BBC licencing fee in the future and we asked readers for their views.

Rik Barnes believes the licence fee should not be scrapped as the BBC played a vital role with helping educate children during the lockdown.

He said: "Absolutely not. Remember during the lockdowns when the BBC offered the biggest educational programme in its history?

"It ensured that even children who couldn’t access the internet could view curriculum-based programmes.

"It wasn’t commercially viable, it was extraordinarily valuable."

Tony Ingram also agreed saying scrapping the licence fee would be a "terrible idea".

He added: "The BBC is far too valuable to lose. For the number of channels it provides, plus local and national radio, and the amount of quality programming that just wouldn't be commercially viable, the licence fee is nothing."

Tony Stone believes the licence fee should be kept as the BBC provides "quality and coverage".

Judith Wilson wrote: "No, delivers fantastic drama, entertainment, documentaries, nature, children’s programming alongside numerous national and local radio stations and a great online offering. Also provided invaluable educational support during lockdowns. All this for a daily cost which is cheaper than the price of a coffee. It should be celebrated, not destroyed."

However, some people called for the licence fee to be scrapped.

Sue Clarke said: "Yes. I don't see why we should pay for a TV licence when if you have Sky, BT TV, etc they pay to show the channels and we pay a monthly fee."

Angie Ness also believes the fee should have been scrapped "a long time ago".

Jane Gooch agreed and she said: "Yes, it is an outdated system.

"The BBC need to fund themselves like the other channels do."

Andy Graham wrote: "The fact you have to pay for it if you own a TV regardless of how much you watch it is unfair but if it was a subscription channel and carried a few ads I'd personally still watch it."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the next announcement about the fee "will be the last" amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.

The BBC Royal Charter is up for renewal in 2027, which is also when the current licence fee funding deal expires.