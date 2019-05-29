Sunshine and Showers

Gallery

Can you spot yourself on day one of the Suffolk Show?

29 May, 2019 - 19:10
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Thousands of people have come to see the greatest showcase of Suffolk - so can you see yourself in our gallery from the first day?

Henry and Hugo Hill with a chick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHenry and Hugo Hill with a chick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two-day event kicked off today at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, in glorious sunshine - with visitors young and old able to enjoy a range of attractions including a mascot race, motorcycle display, shopping and food stalls and the more traditional farming displays.

MORE: Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show

Some could even get a great view of the showground - and wider Suffolk - from a new 60ft-high viewing tower.

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But what really makes the Suffolk Show special are the thousands of people who come along to show their support for the county and all the organisations participating in the show.

MORE: All you need to know about getting to the Suffolk Show 2019

Scroll through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself on the first day of this great event.

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddy and and Andrew Pinny receiving their prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFreddy and and Andrew Pinny receiving their prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade wowed the crowds at the end of the first day of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Grand Parade wowed the crowds at the end of the first day of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dave Steward and Henry Chevallier Guild of Nonsuch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDave Steward and Henry Chevallier Guild of Nonsuch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

George having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGeorge having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Angela Scrase from Fairfields Farm Crisps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAngela Scrase from Fairfields Farm Crisps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nicola Farrow, Tony Tuite and Helen Slack from Powters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNicola Farrow, Tony Tuite and Helen Slack from Powters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rafferty and Eve with their dog Henry in the wildlife area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRafferty and Eve with their dog Henry in the wildlife area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

