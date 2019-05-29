Can you spot yourself on day one of the Suffolk Show?
Archant
Thousands of people have come to see the greatest showcase of Suffolk - so can you see yourself in our gallery from the first day?
The two-day event kicked off today at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, in glorious sunshine - with visitors young and old able to enjoy a range of attractions including a mascot race, motorcycle display, shopping and food stalls and the more traditional farming displays.
Some could even get a great view of the showground - and wider Suffolk - from a new 60ft-high viewing tower.
But what really makes the Suffolk Show special are the thousands of people who come along to show their support for the county and all the organisations participating in the show.
Scroll through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself on the first day of this great event.