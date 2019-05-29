Gallery

Can you spot yourself on day one of the Suffolk Show?

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Thousands of people have come to see the greatest showcase of Suffolk - so can you see yourself in our gallery from the first day?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henry and Hugo Hill with a chick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Henry and Hugo Hill with a chick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two-day event kicked off today at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, in glorious sunshine - with visitors young and old able to enjoy a range of attractions including a mascot race, motorcycle display, shopping and food stalls and the more traditional farming displays.

MORE: Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show

Some could even get a great view of the showground - and wider Suffolk - from a new 60ft-high viewing tower.

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But what really makes the Suffolk Show special are the thousands of people who come along to show their support for the county and all the organisations participating in the show.

MORE: All you need to know about getting to the Suffolk Show 2019

Scroll through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself on the first day of this great event.

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freddy and and Andrew Pinny receiving their prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Freddy and and Andrew Pinny receiving their prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Grand Parade wowed the crowds at the end of the first day of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Grand Parade wowed the crowds at the end of the first day of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dave Steward and Henry Chevallier Guild of Nonsuch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dave Steward and Henry Chevallier Guild of Nonsuch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

George having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN George having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Angela Scrase from Fairfields Farm Crisps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Angela Scrase from Fairfields Farm Crisps Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nicola Farrow, Tony Tuite and Helen Slack from Powters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nicola Farrow, Tony Tuite and Helen Slack from Powters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rafferty and Eve with their dog Henry in the wildlife area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rafferty and Eve with their dog Henry in the wildlife area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch: