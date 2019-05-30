Can you spot yourself in our pictures from day two at the Suffolk Show?
Archant
It's been another scorching day at the Suffolk Show - can you see yourself in our gallery of pictures from the second day?
After a bumper first day with thousands of visitors, the second day of the annual event at Trinity Park near Ipswich got underway with the presentation of a series of awards for those with long service to farming.
Farmer Sally Bendall was also awarded her British Empire Medal at the event.
MORE: Farmer awarded British Empire Medal at Suffolk Show
The Shetland Pony Grand National returned at 11.30am, while the Imps Motorcycle display team also brought their skills to the arena.
Young farmers also showed their strength in a tug of war, while Suffolk's finest horses were shown off in the Grand Parade.
And people could still enjoy many of the attractions from the first day, including a 60ft viewing tower with amazing panoramic views of Suffolk.
MORE: Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show
There were also plenty of shopping and food stalls for those looking for a bargain or to get a bite to eat.
MORE: Tails wagging as dogs enjoy day out at Suffolk Show
These are some of out best pictures from the second day - can you see yourself in them?