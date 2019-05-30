Partly Cloudy

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our pictures from day two at the Suffolk Show?

30 May, 2019 - 17:26
The new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It's been another scorching day at the Suffolk Show - can you see yourself in our gallery of pictures from the second day?

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After a bumper first day with thousands of visitors, the second day of the annual event at Trinity Park near Ipswich got underway with the presentation of a series of awards for those with long service to farming.

Farmer Sally Bendall was also awarded her British Empire Medal at the event.

The new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Farmer awarded British Empire Medal at Suffolk Show

The Shetland Pony Grand National returned at 11.30am, while the Imps Motorcycle display team also brought their skills to the arena.

Young farmers also showed their strength in a tug of war, while Suffolk's finest horses were shown off in the Grand Parade.

The new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And people could still enjoy many of the attractions from the first day, including a 60ft viewing tower with amazing panoramic views of Suffolk.

MORE: Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show

There were also plenty of shopping and food stalls for those looking for a bargain or to get a bite to eat.

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Tails wagging as dogs enjoy day out at Suffolk Show

These are some of out best pictures from the second day - can you see yourself in them?

Charlie and William Parry with Dumbo Charlie, 7 years, won young handler 3-7 years at the Suffolk Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharlie and William Parry with Dumbo Charlie, 7 years, won young handler 3-7 years at the Suffolk Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young handler Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6 with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung handler Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6 with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Denise Middleditch and and Harry Elsden who won the pairs inter breed championship with Hampshire Downs sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDenise Middleditch and and Harry Elsden who won the pairs inter breed championship with Hampshire Downs sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Long Service Awards presented to by Show President Stephen Miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLong Service Awards presented to by Show President Stephen Miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJohn Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

