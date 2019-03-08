Find your way round this year's Suffolk Show ground

Plan your route around the Suffolk Show ground with this downloadable map - featuring the famous live farming area, livestock shows, a new 60ft viewing platform, hundreds of food stalls and a real-life superhero area.

Suffolk's biggest two day event returns in just four days time celebrating all that makes our county great.

Use the map to plan which areas you are going to visit and where to park on the day - to help avoid long queues of traffic and increased journey time.

The map, which can be downloaded onto mobile devices to take along with you on the day, has been colour coded into five segments - green, yellow, red, blue and cream.

In the yellow area visitors can enjoy the popular Adnams food and drink experience alongside the agricultural machinery area and the military discovery zone.

The ground's green zone features the Tattersalls working hunter ring and the farm discovery area.

This year's new viewing tower can be found in the red zone, with the vintage fun fair, farming live and the Curtis Banks wildlife area.

The Grand and Trinity Collecting Ring and the AKP Trinity Ring can be found in the centre of the show in cream.

The final part of the map in blue shows the flower and garden show featuring the honey bees and rabbits.

Dotted around the show will be hundreds of food and drink stalls to enjoy in the warm weather.

These include a range of street food including hog roasts, pasties or pizzas - there will be something for everyone.

