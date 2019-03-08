Partly Cloudy

More awards for Easton and Otley College on second day of 2019 Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 15:55 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 30 May 2019

Faye Burrage, Lord Gardiner, Mark Pendlington, Tony Buttle, Iona Cooper and Jane Townsend as Easton and Otley College won more awards at the Suffolk Show. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGE

Faye Burrage, Lord Gardiner, Mark Pendlington, Tony Buttle, Iona Cooper and Jane Townsend as Easton and Otley College won more awards at the Suffolk Show. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGE

Archant

Easton and Otley College picked up another string of awards on the second day of the Suffolk Show.

Adam Strowger and Rebekkah Bunting as Easton and Otley College picked up more awards at the Suffolk Show. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGEAdam Strowger and Rebekkah Bunting as Easton and Otley College picked up more awards at the Suffolk Show. Picture: EASTON AND OTLEY COLLEGE

Staff were delighted to receive the 'best stand representing education' for their main marquee.

Lord Gardiner popped by to congratulate staff and students on their success.

In livestock classes, students scooped the champion dairy young handler, a reserve champion and a fourth place in the inter college category.

It followed the successful first day of the show at Trinity Park near Ipswich, where a host of accolades were received in farming and horticultural competitions

Elsewhere, construction students took part in bricklaying, carpentry and painting and decorating skills challenges.

Faye Burrage, director of business, development and commercial at the college, said: "The team that pulled our activities together have once again excelled themselves and the work and awards that were achieved by staff and students made it a proud couple of days for everyone associated with the college."

