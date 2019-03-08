Meet Edna - the Elmer in memory of an Ipswich mother who died from breast cancer

Chris and Jack Rose with Race For Your Life's Elmer called 'Edna' in memory of Angela Rose, who tragically died from cancer earlier this year. Picture: CHRIS ROSE Archant

With pink painted nails and matching running trainers, Edna the young Elmer pays a touching tribute to an Ipswich runner who died from a rare form of breast cancer.

Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Eighty-four young Elmers were unveiled at this year's Suffolk Show - and among them was Run For Your Life's Edna, which was designed and dedicated to Angela Rose.

Angela, who worked in the oncology department at Ipswich Hospital for more than 10 years, was diagnosed with an unknown form of breast cancer in 2018.

In February 2019 Angela died at St Elizabeth Hospice and her husband Chris Rose, who is also a member of the Run For Your Life Group, took on the London Marathon whilst carrying some of Angela's ashes - meaning they ran as a couple for one final time.

Run For Your Life has dedicated its young Elmer, which will be placed in the Sailmakers herd of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk, to Angela.

Toy Edna meets real-life Edna at this year's Suffolk Show. Picture: CHRIS ROSE Toy Edna meets real-life Edna at this year's Suffolk Show. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

The pink breast cancer symbol has been painted onto Edna, who was named after Angela's toy elephant who she had loved since she was a child.

Edna also features messages from members from the Run For Your Life group and before Angela died, she wrote the description which will be displayed alongside Edna during the trail.

Sean Connor, the man who designed and painted Edna, added a number of personal touches to pay tribute to the 40-year-old.

After seeing Edna for the first time, her husband Chris said: "Edna looks amazing. Angela would love her painted nails and Sean's even copied the colours of her running shoes on her back feet.

The design for Edna the Elmer was submitted by Angela Dawn Rose, who died before the reveal of Elmer's Learning Herds. the design is now in her honour and over £750 has been raised by the team behind it Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The design for Edna the Elmer was submitted by Angela Dawn Rose, who died before the reveal of Elmer's Learning Herds. the design is now in her honour and over £750 has been raised by the team behind it Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"The running memories from lots of Run For Your Life members that are displayed on Edna are lovely and just show what an amazing and supportive group of people it is."

Angela's nine-year-old son Jack added: "Edna is awesome and amazing."

Chris and his son Jack even brought Angela's toy Edna the elephant along to the Suffolk Show, where they snapped a picture of the two Edna's together.

The trail will commence in Ipswich from Saturday, June 15 - featuring 55 large elephants and 84 small raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

To hear more about Angela's story, you can listen to our recent podcast with her husband Chris Rose - where he shares what it's like losing someone to cancer.