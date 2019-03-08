Sunshine and Showers

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

PUBLISHED: 12:08 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 29 May 2019

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Perfect show weather brought out the early crowds on the first day of the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Beautiful horses on show in the President's ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBeautiful horses on show in the President's ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While retaining its successful formula, this year's event has several innovations which were going down well with the tens of thousands of people who flocked to Trinity Park on the edge of Ipswich.

One of the most obvious - and popular - new features was the viewing platform that dominates the showground near the flower show.

It may be a long hike to the top of the 60-foot tower - but the views are stunning. Visitors can see the top of the cranes at Felixstowe Port to the east and also Ipswich council's Cumberland Towers block in the other.

It quickly proved very popular with queues building up to get to the top platform - but most people felt it was worth the wait.

The show is, of course, all about the business of growing with livestock farmers competing to have the best in breed for their particular animals through to Flower Show entrants who clearly spent hours creating amazing arrangements.

Organisers were talking about perfect show weather - it is bright but not blazing sunshine making visitors wilt or even passing Trinity Park and going straight on to Felixstowe. Mercifully for the organisers there is no hint of rain today.

The show is, of course, and opportunity for farmers, agents, and other businesses to get together and meet - possibly leading to deals.

And it is also a showcase for food and drink from across the region - there is plenty on offer for visitors.

If the weather stays fine then organisers will be hoping that records could once again be broken - by lunchtime people were still pouring in through the turnstiles.

