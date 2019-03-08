17 of the best street food stalls at the Suffolk Show

Have lunch on the 'beach' at Suffolk Show Picture: SAA Suffolk Agricultural Association

One of the best things about the show is the huge array of delicious food. Whether you've got a hankering for a hot dog, pizza, crepe or paella, you'll find something delicious.

Everything from wraps and burgers to paella will be available at the show Picture: SAA Everything from wraps and burgers to paella will be available at the show Picture: SAA

1. Hog roast - Hoggies

Where: Yellow area, stand 175

A regular favourite at events across East Anglia, Hoggies know their pork and cook it darn well. For many families, Suffolk Show isn't Suffolk Show without a lunch stop for one of these baps filled with spit roasted, meltingly tender local free-range pork, stuffing, crackling and apple sauce. A classic.

2. Pasties - The Cornish Pastry Group

Where: Red area, stand 240

Lickety Ice will be at Suffolk Show with their tasty natural ice lollies Picture: Lickety Ice Lickety Ice will be at Suffolk Show with their tasty natural ice lollies Picture: Lickety Ice

The ideal handheld food on the go. These beauties are filled and hand crimped down in Cornwall, before being baked fresh on site at the show. They'll have everything from the traditional variety filled with steak, potato, onion and seasoning, to steak in a creamy stilton sauce, vegetable, steak marinated for 24 hours in ale, and spicy chicken- a mouth-watering melange of chicken, fresh yoghurt, sultanas, lime pickle, mixed spices and mango chutney.

3. Sausage and mash - Gourmand Farms

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 651

From this rather cool van (complete with a grassy roof) the team of the Sausage and Mash Co dish up a warming British favourite, all made with care from responsibly sourced ingredients and served in biodegradable packaging. Pick from pork, pork and ale, or the veggie French bean, spinach and Wensleydale sausages. Then decide upon creamy classic mash or 'mash of the day'. And finish with onion, beefy red wine or veggie cider gravy. Lovely jubbly.

Grab a crispy duck wrap or duck fat fries at The Duck Truck Picture: Phil Morley Grab a crispy duck wrap or duck fat fries at The Duck Truck Picture: Phil Morley

4. Posh cheese toasties - The Horsebox

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 608

Oozing, luxurious, devilishly good toasties loaded with a premium cheese blends and special toppings of the day - such as cheese, local bacon and Portobello mushroom. Only the finest ingredients are used, and all the packaging is 100% biodegradable and compostable. They also sell barista coffee from Three Sixty.

5. Crepes - Creative Crepes

Where: Red area, stand 467

Jane Hadley and Vanessa Brown from Hadley's Ice Cream Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Jane Hadley and Vanessa Brown from Hadley's Ice Cream Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Take your pick from the day's selection of sweet and savoury crepes, poured, turned and filled right in front of you as you wait. Whether you've got a hankering for a ham and cheese smothered creation, or a simple affair with a sprinkling of sugar and squeeze of lemon juice, they'll have something for you. Those with gluten intolerance can enjoy the gluten-free buckwheat crepes typical of Brittany.

6. Luxury ice cream - Handmade by Hadleys

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 609

Jane's ice creams and sorbets have more awards than we can mention here. All you need to know is they are made with the very very best natural flavourings - from single origin chocolate, to British cream, free-range eggs, and plump seasonal fruits. You simply have to try the caramel and pecan, elderflower and lime, and passion fruit curd flavours.

The popular Eat Street at the Suffolk Show Picture: Warren Page The popular Eat Street at the Suffolk Show Picture: Warren Page

7. Hot dogs - Powters

Where: Yellow area, stand 173

The guys from Powters are taking their Newmarket sausages out on the road in their very own airstream trailer. Specially made for the show in jumbo sizes, using prime cuts and the company's own secret recipes, simply pick your favourite flavour and top with one of the number of sauces and relishes they have with them. There are cider, ale, Spanish and gluten-free varieties, but if you've never eaten the Newmarket Pig sausage (which has protected status) you should give that a try first.

8. Churros- Los Churros Amigos

Where: Eat Street, white area stand 650

Ubiquitous across Spain, but most prominent in Madrid, these are essentially the country's answer to the doughnut. A thick batter is piped into hot oil, tossed in sugar and cinnamon, and served with rich hot chocolate. Los Churros Amigos' version is made with organic flour and comes with a pot of melted Belgian chocolate on the side. The ideal afternoon pick-me-up?

9. Filled flatbreads - Greek Souvlaki

Where: Eat Street, white area stand 657

A nice alternative to burgers, hot dogs and bacon rolls, which are prevalent around the show site. Here, premium pitas are stuffed with pork, chicken or lamb alongside ripe tomatoes, tangy tzatziki, onions and lettuce. If you're a veggie they can rustle you up a meat-free version with grilled aubergines, red peppers, asparagus and olive pate.

10. Duck wraps- The Duck Truck

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 613

A favourite at the show. Choose a wrap stuffed with shredded Gressingham duck, hoi sin sauce, spring onions and cucumber, or a newer pulled duck bun. Oh…and there are duck fat fries too.

11. Curries - Choose Spice

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 612

Choose Spice will be at the show transforming their authentic Malaysian spice pastes into meat and vegetarian curries. On the side will be Indian bread and rice dishes to mop up all that glorious sauce. Varieties include Sri Lankan, Goan and Rendang.

12. Exotic burgers - Ank Marvin

Where: Adnams Beach Eats, white area stand 606

Ank Marvin is known in the trade for sourcing prime exotic meats, producing hundreds of different products. They bring their legendary burger stall to Suffolk Show once again this year, showcasing sustainable, wild, hormone and steroid-free meats. There are no nasty additives, and all the burgers are gluten-free. So which will you choose? Zebra, wild boar and apple, elk…perhaps kangaroo?

13. Raclette - Happy Herefords

Where: Eat Street, white area stand 663

All the products on sale here are made from the team's very own Hereford cattle and Tamworth and Gloucester Old Spot pigs. You've got your hot dogs and your burgers, but what we're really excited about is the raclette. Picture it. Charcoal roasted potatoes. A blanket of just-melted British raclette cheese. Dry cured salt beef or dry aged steak. Now that's meaty heaven.

14. Fishfinger sarnies - The Fishfinger Sandwich Company

Where: Red area stand 463

Who doesn't love a fishfinger sandwich? What more could you need on show day? There's no gimmicks here, just decent golden fishfingers, plump bread, mushy peas and homemade tartare sauce.

15. An ode to meat - Smokey Jones

Where: White area stand 855

Bring your appetite. This is Suffolk's version of Man Vs Food, with the locally sourced beef and pork cooked low and slow in a hand-built American-style reverse flow smoker. On the menu is apple and oak wood smoked beef brisket, with fried onions and a choice of chutneys and sauces, and a real-deal smoked beef chilli con carne, flamed over the fire box.

16. Artisan ice lollies - Lickety Ice

Where: Green area stand 990

Keep your cool with one of these rather pretty lollies from the folk behind The Penny Bun Bakehouse. They're all made by hand with totally natural ingredients. Flavours have included strawberry cheesecake, raspberry lychee and rose, and vanilla chocolate shard. We've also tried a mint chocolate variety which was superb.

17. Pizza and paella - Pizza I Paella

Where: Yellow area stand 174

A touch of Italy and a touch of Spain. All the pizza bases and sauce are made to a Sicilian recipe. And the paella are cooked authentically, Valencian-style over wood fire. Something a little bit different for lunchtime.