Chelsea Flower Show winner donates garden for St Elizabeth Hospice at Suffolk Show

St Elizabeth Hospice's new show garden designed by Frederic Whyte will be on display at the Suffolk Show. Picture: FREDERIC WHYTE Archant

Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner, Frederic Whyte, has donated a show garden for St Elizabeth Hospice at this year's Suffolk Show.

The garden, which includes a canopy of white lilacs and a secluded seating area, has been designed in memory of late councillor Penny Warburg, who died at the hospice after battling bone cancer.

Designer Frederic Whyte, a three-time medal winner at London's prestigious flower show, said: "We are all unique, and have our own ways of dealing with illness and bereavement.

"We've created a space that invites individuals to commemorate, celebrate or contemplate upon the lives of loved ones."

It comes as part of the hospice's Great Garden Trail, which will see 44 open gardens pop-up across Suffolk, while this garden will later be moved to the hospice in Foxhall Road for patients to enjoy.

The Suffolk Show begins Wednesday, May 29.

