Live

Suffolk Show 2019 - News, travel and photos from around Trinity Park

Ava Cawston with her calf Jan-Nellie at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Today Suffolk's farmers will be showcasing their prized herds as families descend on Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stay with us for live updates including cattle results, photos of children enjoying their day and traffic news at either end of the day.

Don't forget to share your photos with us by using #SuffolkShow2019 on Twitter and Instagram.