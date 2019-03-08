LIVE: News and photos from day two of Suffolk Show

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It's set to be another fun-filled day at Suffolk's biggest event of the year - with thousands expected to enjoy the very best our county has to offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

http://scrbliv.me/2875844 http://scrbliv.me/2875844

The yearly event, organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association, is a unique celebration of all that makes our county great - showcasing the best of our local food, farming and agriculture.

Stay with us for updates as we bring you live news from the showground.