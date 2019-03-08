7 ways to chill out at Suffolk Show 2019

The tranquillity of flowers - a colourful display in the flower tent. Picture: Sue Foster (c) copyright citizenside.com

There are all sorts of reasons why people go to the show... but here's a thought - why not make it a relaxing day out? Chloe Shelcott shares some ideas with our columnist.

The wildlife area at the Suffolk Show. Picture: Tom Soper/copyright: Suffolk Agricultural Association The wildlife area at the Suffolk Show. Picture: Tom Soper/copyright: Suffolk Agricultural Association

You might not think of Suffolk Show as somewhere to relax but read on...

The county's biggest day out returns to Trinity Park next week, with adrenaline-fuelled ring displays, interactive games and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. It's a busy celebration of Suffolk, with thousands of things to see and do, but the Show also offers pockets of calm for those looking to enjoy a peaceful day out, or seeking out a quiet break from the crowds.

Reflections Courtyard

The Art Show is a quiet space to watch artists at work. Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association The Art Show is a quiet space to watch artists at work. Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association

New for 2019, the Reflections Courtyard will be a quiet space to relax and recuperate. Enjoy a hot drink and a natter with the Rural Coffee Caravan, and explore local heritage with displays from The Hold archive centre. Suffolk Libraries will be also hosting storytelling sessions for children.

Peaceful plants

Relax among the plants in the Glasswells Flower and Garden Show area, with superb show gardens and floral exhibits bringing a real RHS Chelsea Flower Show vibes.

Not to be missed this year is a special Woodland Walk created by long-serving steward John Dyter in honour of the 2019 Suffolk Show President Stephen Miles. Situated at the entrance to the Floral Marquee, the impressive exhibit will feature mature silver birch trees surrounded by evergreen azaleas in multiple shades of red, pink and purple.

The Calvors Beer Garden will also be returning to the Flower and Garden Show with a pop-up bar, gardening demonstrations and live music on stage from Pop Chorus and the St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir.

Life's a beach

Pull up a deckchair and feel the sand between your toes in the Adnams Beach Eats area. The popular picnic spot is surrounded by tasty refreshments from Perfick Pork, The Duck Truck and Hadley's Dairy Products among others, or relax with a glass of chilled fizz from the Adnams bar.

Reconnect with nature

Tucked away from the main thoroughfare by the Bucklesham Entrance, you will find the wonderful Wildlife Area, sponsored by Curtis Banks, with a pond and wildflower meadow. It's a perfect spot to relax and connect with nature, while the children can keep busy with pond-dipping, den building and crafts provided by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Calming creativity

Enjoy browsing unique drawings, paintings and sculptures in the Art Show area, sponsored by Hopkins Homes. Visitors can also marvel at the talents of young artists in Suffolk, with a special exhibition and live demonstrations from local sixth form art students.

Evening entertainment

Why not beat the crowds and visit the Show later in the day? With ticket entry open until 5.30pm and trade stands open until 6pm, displays continue in the Collins Grand Ring into the early evening, which you can enjoy from the comfort of undercover grandstand seats.

On Wednesday of the Show from 6.30pm, visitors can soak up the atmosphere and listen to live music from the ELO Encounter outside the Members' Ringside Clubs.

One last thing...

To make the most of this great Suffolk day out, check the weather forecast and be ready with sun cream, sunglasses and/or an umbrella. A scarf is handy to keep the sun off your neck if it's too windy for a hat! Wear comfy shoes and have a cardigan in case it gets chilly later in the day.

See you there .

Suffolk Show is at Trinity Park in Ipswich on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30.