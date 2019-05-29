Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WATCH: Take a trip up giant viewing tower with stunning views of Suffolk

29 May, 2019 - 12:44
The viewing tower is new for 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The viewing tower is new for 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It offers stunning panoramic views showing the very best of Suffolk, from Felixstowe docks to the BT tower at Martlesham Ipswich town centre.

People enjoy the view from the new viewing tower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople enjoy the view from the new viewing tower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And over the two days of the Suffolk Show you can see our great county from up high at the Suffolk Show's 60ft viewing tower.

You may also want to watch:

The viewing platform, made of 60tonnes of scaffolding and timber, by TH Moss and Sons has taken 875 man hours over the past four weeks to construct.

Paul Moss, from the firm, said a tower this high has "never been done before" at the Suffolk Show - adding: "You can see views all the way from Felixstowe docks to Mendlesham and the BT tower at Martlesham, as well as all across Ipswich."

The new viewing tower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new viewing tower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People attending the Suffoplk Show can go up the tower for free, although organisers are asking for donations to the RNLI.

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk Show 2019 - News, travel and photos from around Trinity Park

Ava Cawston with her calf Jan-Nellie at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day one

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists