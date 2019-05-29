WATCH: Take a trip up giant viewing tower with stunning views of Suffolk

It offers stunning panoramic views showing the very best of Suffolk, from Felixstowe docks to the BT tower at Martlesham Ipswich town centre.

And over the two days of the Suffolk Show you can see our great county from up high at the Suffolk Show's 60ft viewing tower.

The viewing platform, made of 60tonnes of scaffolding and timber, by TH Moss and Sons has taken 875 man hours over the past four weeks to construct.

Paul Moss, from the firm, said a tower this high has "never been done before" at the Suffolk Show - adding: "You can see views all the way from Felixstowe docks to Mendlesham and the BT tower at Martlesham, as well as all across Ipswich."

People attending the Suffoplk Show can go up the tower for free, although organisers are asking for donations to the RNLI.