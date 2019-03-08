Thunderstorms

Sunshine and highs of 22C predicted for Suffolk Show - but there could be the odd shower

PUBLISHED: 10:55 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 28 May 2019

South Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

South Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

With only a day to go until the start of this year's Suffolk Show visitors will be looking to the sky wondering whether to pack their waterproofs and wellies or their sun hats and shades for the big event.

Excitement is building ahead of the two-day action-packed event, which returns to Trinity Park on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, right in the middle of the school half term holidays.

Visitors may want to prepare for all possibilities as forecasters are predicting a mixed bag of weather, especially on Wednesday when it will start off cloudy, with the sun likely to burn through later in the day.

Later in the day there is a chance there could be the off shower.

Thursday appears to be the better day, both warmer and dryer with temperatures hitting the low 20s.

Fred West, forecaster from East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: "Wednesday should be dry first thing and there should be some sunshine about.

"There is a potential of a few showers developing around lunch time and these could be quite heavy.

"It looks like there will be a build up of cloud into the afternoon with the risk of lighter showers. We could se highs of 16C.

"Looking onto Thursday, it should be dry but cloudy and it will be much warmer with highs of 22C.

"There will also be a strong breeze and the odd risk of light drizzle showers which mean it could be quite humid."

