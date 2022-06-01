GALLERY: Visitors enjoy the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show

Gallery

Orla and Harriet on day two of the Suffolk Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thousands of people have arrived for the second day of the Suffolk Show in Ipswich – and so has the sunshine.

Gates to day two of the show, which is being held at Trinity Park, opened at 7am on Wednesday.

The Suffolk Show saw some great weather on the second morning of the event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The festival celebrating all things Suffolk attracted large crowds yesterday and the same is expected for today.

A variety of animals have already taken centre stage this morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Visitors on day one didn't let the light showers dampen their spirits as they checked out the variety of stalls and attractions.

Day two of the Suffolk show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The crowds were treated to a range of interesting events, including a Shetland pony 'Grand National' and a top Suffolk sheep competition.

A pair of prize winners at today's Suffolk Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tickets to the show cost £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds, while under 15s go free.

Young handler Maddie at the Suffolk Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Parking is also free at Trinity Park for the event.