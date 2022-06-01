Gallery
GALLERY: Visitors enjoy the sunshine on day two of the Suffolk Show
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Thousands of people have arrived for the second day of the Suffolk Show in Ipswich – and so has the sunshine.
Gates to day two of the show, which is being held at Trinity Park, opened at 7am on Wednesday.
The festival celebrating all things Suffolk attracted large crowds yesterday and the same is expected for today.
Visitors on day one didn't let the light showers dampen their spirits as they checked out the variety of stalls and attractions.
The crowds were treated to a range of interesting events, including a Shetland pony 'Grand National' and a top Suffolk sheep competition.
Tickets to the show cost £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds, while under 15s go free.
Parking is also free at Trinity Park for the event.