After two years away, the crowds flock back to the Suffolk Show

The Suffolk Show has returned in triumph after being cancelled for two years because of the Covid pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people headed to Trinity Park on the edge of Ipswich for the first day of the show - braving the threat of wet weather that hung in the air.

In the event, the occasional shower did little to dampen the enthusiasm of most visitors who took the opportunity to see familiar features and meet up with old friends and acquaintances they may not have seen since 2019.

Much of the event will have been familiar to many visitors - but organisers estimate that about a quarter of the pre-purchased tickets were sold to people who had never been before.

The mixture of agricultural classes - for many people their only chance to see farm animals in the flesh - trade stands selling everything from a combine harvester to a strawberry smoothie, to a selection of exciting live entertainment in the Grand Ring gave everyone the chance to enjoy themselves.

Show director Bruce Kerr could not put a figure on how many visitors had been through the turnstiles - but said there had been a record number of ticket sales before the day itself.

Suffolk Show director 2022 Bruce Kerr. - Credit: Paul Geater

He said: "I was speaking to the team at one of the gates and they told me that people started coming in as soon as they opened at 7am and the last person came in just before 4pm.

"Just looking around you can see how busy it is. There has been a fantastic turnout."

The gates opened at 7am - when this picture was taken - and remained busy until 4pm. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

What gave him most satisfaction was the number of happy children he had come across.

"I've spoken to many families today when they're stopped at the gates - the children are so enthusiastic about the animals and loads of other attractions here."

Show directors serve a three-year term which normally means preparing three shows - but for Mr Kerr this has been his only Suffolk Show as director.

But the last three years have thrown up particular challenges which the Suffolk Agricultural Society has met.

He said: "This is what it's really all about - but we've seen many different uses here, especially as a vaccination centre last year."

His deputy director Tony Pulham helped to pull together the Platinum Years exhibition that proved very popular.

He said: "You sometimes hear people say 'It's always the same' but really it isn't. We've got Suffolk The Platinum Years which is a very important new part of the show - but that's a one-off It won't be here next year!"

One event Mr Kerr and Mr Pulham are both looking forward to on Wednesday is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant which will round the day off at 4.15pm.

Mr Kerr said: "That should be something very special to round the show off."



