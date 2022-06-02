Suffolk Show ends with a thunderous display at pageant

The paratroopers arrive for the pageant carrying the Union flag - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Suffolk Show ended with a thunderous finale, with even the weather putting on its own display to accompany performances by military personnel and the emergency services at a special pageant.

Suffolk soprano Christina Johnston closed proceedings with a rendition of the national anthem to a backdrop of heavy rain and thunder.

It brought to an end a platinum jubilee pageant that had begun with paratroopers from the army’s Red Devils dropping into the Grand Ring to a raucous reception from thousands of spectators.

Sailors march into the Grand Ring - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The leader of the parachute team arrived carrying a giant Union flag, while the team also trailed red smoke from their feet as they descended from their aircraft.

There were displays of emergency service personnel representing the police, ambulance and rescue services, followed by a parade of 200 military personnel.

The Red Devils parachute team following their descent to the pageant to be greeted by Clare, Countess of Euston - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some 500 people took part in the pageant, which also featured the arrival of the Festival of Suffolk torch following a 550-mile trek across the county, accompanied by rickshaws.

World motocross champion Jake Nicholls carried the torch as Jake’s father Guy Nicholls’ company Tru-7 is sponsoring the festival, accompanied by rickshaws.

The Red Devils trailed smoke from their feet - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich schoolchildren also paraded into the arena carrying the flags of 54 Commonwealth countries after joining the torch on its journey across the county.

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, also spoke and received the torch from Mr Nicholls.

The Red Devils arrive - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organiser of the pageant, Colonel Anthony Fairbanks, who is also a deputy lieutenant of Suffolk, said: “It has been a wonderful privilege to put the pageant together and to work with so many wonderful people from across Suffolk.

Soldiers parade into the Grand Ring - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"This is a truly unique event for a unique occasion and hopefully we have produced a fitting spectacle that truly honours and celebrates Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, something we will never see again in our lifetime and one not to be missed."

There were military parades as part of the pageant - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

See a video of the Suffolk Show here https://jwp.io/s/zIT8QKLl