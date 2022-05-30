News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A buzzing atmosphere' - Suffolk Show ready to return after two-year break

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:05 PM May 30, 2022
Work at Trinity Park ahead of Suffolk Show

Organisers and exhibitors have been getting Trinity Park ready for the show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Final preparations have been underway as the Suffolk Show opens its doors again on Tuesday after a two-year break.

The show takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and it looks set to be a hugely popular return, celebrating the best of the county.

Gates will be open from 7am on both days, with tickets costing £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65's and £9.50 for 15 - 18-year-olds. Under 15's go free. Parking is also free.  

Work at Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show

Finishing touches being applied at Trinity Park ahead of the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Show director, Bruce Kerr, said: "There is a buzzing atmosphere at Trinity Park, all the marquees are going up, the rings are laid out, and the finishing touches are in place to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable day out.  

"After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, this is my first and last experience as show director and I would like to thank the whole team for supporting my vision to make this the best show yet.

"We look forward to opening the gates on Tuesday and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Suffolk Show."

Work at Trinity Park ahead of Suffolk Show

Final preparations are underway for the return of the Suffolk Show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There are a variety of areas to explore at the show, from the Farm Discovery Zone, to the Military Zone, featuring a range of vehicles and interactive areas.

There are also plenty of displays, food and drink outlets and livestock classes.

The show is one of the highlights of Suffolk's social calendar, with around 90,000 people attending over the two days. 

Forecasters have predicted a mixed bag of weather over the two days - but there should still be plenty of sunshine. 

Adam Drury, from Weatherquest, said visitors on Tuesday can expect "a rather cloudy start with some light rain around at first but this clearing to bring some sunshine". He said there may be "a scattering of showers in the afternoon", with highs of 16C.

Those attending on Wednesday can expect "dry and mainly sunny during the morning" with a risk of a shower in the afternoon and highs of 17C.

Young handler Ava Cawston, 11, with her Poringland Holstein , Miss America.

Young handler Ava Cawston, 11, with her Poringland Holstein , Miss America. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young handler Olivia Shipley, 11, with her Poringland Holstein, Ina.

Young handler Olivia Shipley, 11, with her Poringland Holstein, Ina. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show. L-R Olivia Shipley, John, Matthew and Ava Cawston

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show. L-R Olivia Shipley, John, Matthew and Ava Cawston with their Poringland Herd Holsteins, Ina and Miss America. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Olivia Shipley and Ava Cawston grooming their Holsteins.

Olivia Shipley and Ava Cawston grooming their Holsteins. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show.

Many prizes and awards will be handed out at this years Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Esther Tutthill and Douglas Keeble from the Jitterbugs

Esther Tutthill and Douglas Keeble from the Jitterbugs, having a dance in between building their stage. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Esther Tutthill and Douglas Keeble from the Jitterbugs

Esther Tutthill and Douglas Keeble from the Jitterbugs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Suffolk Show will make its comeback on Tuesday (May 31) and Wednesday (June 1). - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A variety of farm animals will be on show over the two days. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trinity Park gears up for the return of the Suffolk Show. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors will be able to see a variety of farm animals and displays at Trinity Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cow at the Suffolk Show

The Suffolk Show is back after being cancelled for two years because of Covid. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Work on a ring at the Suffolk Show

Final touches being applied to parade rings at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Building work at Trinity Park ahead of Suffolk Show

Final work is being done to ensure Trinity Park is ready for the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Neville Stein, Horticultural Tutor in the Suffolk New College garden.

Neville Stein, Horticultural Tutor in the Suffolk New College garden. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

School's gardens stewards Linda Orford, Sue Knight and John Wall.

School's gardens stewards Linda Orford, Sue Knight and John Wall. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Plant being moved around the Suffolk Show site at Trinity Park

The Suffolk Show is back after a two year break. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Benches being laid out at Trinity Park ahead of the Suffolk Show

There was plenty of work happening on Monday (May 30) as Trinity Park had finishing touches applied ahead of the 2022 Suffolk Show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Show
Ipswich News

