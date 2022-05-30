'A buzzing atmosphere' - Suffolk Show ready to return after two-year break

Organisers and exhibitors have been getting Trinity Park ready for the show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Final preparations have been underway as the Suffolk Show opens its doors again on Tuesday after a two-year break.

The show takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and it looks set to be a hugely popular return, celebrating the best of the county.

Gates will be open from 7am on both days, with tickets costing £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65's and £9.50 for 15 - 18-year-olds. Under 15's go free. Parking is also free.

Show director, Bruce Kerr, said: "There is a buzzing atmosphere at Trinity Park, all the marquees are going up, the rings are laid out, and the finishing touches are in place to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable day out.

"After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, this is my first and last experience as show director and I would like to thank the whole team for supporting my vision to make this the best show yet.

"We look forward to opening the gates on Tuesday and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Suffolk Show."

There are a variety of areas to explore at the show, from the Farm Discovery Zone, to the Military Zone, featuring a range of vehicles and interactive areas.

There are also plenty of displays, food and drink outlets and livestock classes.

The show is one of the highlights of Suffolk's social calendar, with around 90,000 people attending over the two days.

Forecasters have predicted a mixed bag of weather over the two days - but there should still be plenty of sunshine.

Adam Drury, from Weatherquest, said visitors on Tuesday can expect "a rather cloudy start with some light rain around at first but this clearing to bring some sunshine". He said there may be "a scattering of showers in the afternoon", with highs of 16C.

Those attending on Wednesday can expect "dry and mainly sunny during the morning" with a risk of a shower in the afternoon and highs of 17C.

