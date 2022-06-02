Organisers 'amazed' at turnout at Suffolk Show 2022

Matilda with her sheep on day two of the Suffolk Show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds at the second day of the Suffolk Show exceeded all expectations as people poured through the gates to enjoy a bumper programme of activities.

Car parks were full and overflow car parks were in use as families flocked to Trinity Park for a day which included a platinum jubilee pageant featuring the arrival of the Festival of Suffolk torch following its 550-mile trek across the county.

Suffolk show day two - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Thousands of people enjoyed agricultural displays, demonstrations and hundreds of stands showcasing the best of the county’s industries.

Highlights included the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team and Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross team as well as the many traditional activities and farming livestock classes to see.

There was the occasional shower and clap of thunder to dodge but on the whole the weather was good.

The Stewards. Farming life at the Suffolk Show - Credit: charlotte Bond

Show diector Bruce Kerr said this year’s show had been "amazing" and it was "great to be back" following the Covid-19 pandemic.

While figures for the exact number of visitors were not yet available, the organisers were happy with how the show had gone.

Crowds in one of the avenues at the second day of the Suffolk Show 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Kerr said: “It is great to be back. We have seen the avenues full. We have seen the children having an amazing time. You see the children with the big cattle and it is what the show is all about. Educating the next generation.”

He cited figures showing that a quarter of attendees had never been to the show before.

Araijana with her goat at the Suffolk Show judging on day two - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“It has been amazing with all the support that we have had. You only have to look around to see how many people are here. The families, the animals, the vendors.

“We have the band from RAF Honington here for the first time and we have the jubilee pageant this afternoon,” Mr Kerr added.

Suffolk show day two - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said although there had been some rain, there was no such thing as perfect weather and it would be uncomfortable to walk around the show rings and other events if it was too hot.

Enjoying the variety of things to see - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: “It has not been a one-man operation, it has been a real team effort to stage this event and that includes not just the exhibitors, but also the stewards on the gates.”

Bruce Kerr, director of the Suffolk Show, said the two day event had been 'amazing.' - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Scott, deputy senior steward in the press office, said although there have been showers, visitors were able to escape them by moving undercover.

He added: "It just seems that with everything that has happened over the last two years, there is a feeling that it is good to be back and for stand holders it is a chance for them to come and meet the general public and show their wares.

Cattle being judged on day two of the show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"For us, it is a chance to showcase the best in Suffolk agriculture and Suffolk produce."

Some of the big farming machinery on display at this year's Second Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Marley with his goat at the Suffolk Show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sharon Aspin in the food tent on the Hillfarm oils stand which won best food exhibit. Day two of the Suffolk show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond















