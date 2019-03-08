Are you coming to see us for a free cup of tea at the Suffolk Show?

The East Anglian tea tent was full of visitors in last year's Suffolk Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Suffolk Show is just days away and once again we are offering readers a free hot drink at the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star's tea tent.

The tent will be at stand 618 and readers can get themselves a free cup of tea or coffee as well as the chance of winning £500 of Richardson's Holiday vouchers.

Also on offer will be our goody bags - for only £1 you can get a copy of either the EADT or Ipswich Star, a bottle of water, a bag of Kettle Chips, some sweeties and a show programme.

You can also pick up a free show programme at any EADT stand or a special souvenir programme for £6.

Brad Jones, editor-in-chief of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "The Suffolk Show is one of the highlights of our calendar each year, it is a chance to showcase everything that Suffolk is famous for from food and farming to community.

"It also gives us a chance to meet so many of our loyal readers and we are delighted that our tea tent will once again be returning to the show, giving you a chance to meet the team behind the EADT and Ipswich Star while you take a break from the hustle and bustle of the event."