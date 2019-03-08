Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two
PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 May 2019
Archant
After a highly successful first day of this year's Suffolk Show, here's what not to miss on the second day of the county's biggest celebration.
The celebrations continue from 7am today, as the people of Suffolk again turn to Trinity Park to celebrate what makes our county great.
Here's a snippet of just some of the great events taking part on the day.
10.30am Presentation of Long Service Awards
Join the celebrations as some of Suffolk's finest and longest serving stars of the farming industry are awarded for their service.
11.30am The Shetland Pony Grand National
They're back! The smaller-scale but just as fun race will bring smiles to all the family at The East of England Co-op President's Ring.
1.30pm Pig Racing
The olympigs is back again for a second day, as the hogs take to the Horse and Country Ring to see who can bring home the bacon.
1.45pm The Imps Motorcycle display
You may also want to watch:
The world famous motorcycle team will be bringing their skills to the AKP pride of Anglia Growers Trinity Ring and are sure to leave spectators in awe.
2.30pm Dog & Duck Show
Don't fret - they're back again for day two. This quirky show is set to be a crowd favourite at the Horse and Country Ring, where sheepdogs replace sheep for ducks.
2.30pm Suffolk YFC Tug of War
Heave! The Suffolk Young Farmers Club will battle it out at The East of England Co-op President's Ring to see which of them will be declared the strongest.
3pm Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Police Dog Section Display
The dogs that help keep us safe will be treated to a show of their own, as their masters show off the dogs skills at The Bucklesham Ring.
3.15pm The Grand Parade
Marvel in some of Suffolk's finest horses, including the county's pride - the Suffolk Punch. This is sure to be one of the highlights of the day at The Collins Grand Ring.
4pm Donkey Display
Hoof doesn't love a donkey derby? Make your way to The Bucklesham Ring to be left in ee-or of their cuteness.