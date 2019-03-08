Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

After a highly successful first day of this year's Suffolk Show, here's what not to miss on the second day of the county's biggest celebration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The celebrations continue from 7am today, as the people of Suffolk again turn to Trinity Park to celebrate what makes our county great.

Here's a snippet of just some of the great events taking part on the day.

10.30am Presentation of Long Service Awards

Join the celebrations as some of Suffolk's finest and longest serving stars of the farming industry are awarded for their service.

Motorbike displays in the Grand Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Motorbike displays in the Grand Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

11.30am The Shetland Pony Grand National

They're back! The smaller-scale but just as fun race will bring smiles to all the family at The East of England Co-op President's Ring.

1.30pm Pig Racing

The olympigs is back again for a second day, as the hogs take to the Horse and Country Ring to see who can bring home the bacon.

1.45pm The Imps Motorcycle display

You may also want to watch:

The world famous motorcycle team will be bringing their skills to the AKP pride of Anglia Growers Trinity Ring and are sure to leave spectators in awe.

2.30pm Dog & Duck Show

Don't fret - they're back again for day two. This quirky show is set to be a crowd favourite at the Horse and Country Ring, where sheepdogs replace sheep for ducks.

2.30pm Suffolk YFC Tug of War

Heave! The Suffolk Young Farmers Club will battle it out at The East of England Co-op President's Ring to see which of them will be declared the strongest.

3pm Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Police Dog Section Display

The dogs that help keep us safe will be treated to a show of their own, as their masters show off the dogs skills at The Bucklesham Ring.

3.15pm The Grand Parade

Marvel in some of Suffolk's finest horses, including the county's pride - the Suffolk Punch. This is sure to be one of the highlights of the day at The Collins Grand Ring.

4pm Donkey Display

Hoof doesn't love a donkey derby? Make your way to The Bucklesham Ring to be left in ee-or of their cuteness.