Signwriter will create huge seawall mural

17 July, 2019 - 19:00
Wayne Tanswell will create a giant seawall mural Picture: SUPPLIED BY WAYNE TANSWELL

Archant

A Suffolk-based signwriter will create a giant mural on a seawall with the help of volunteers as part of a community engagement project.

Sudbury-based signwriter Wayne Tanswell at work Picture: SUPPLIED BY WAYNE TANSWELL

Wayne Tanswell, who lives in Great Cornard, will paint the seawall at Jaywick Martello Tower on Thursday, August 22 as part of the Tides of Tendring series of events.

The mural will feature a collaborative poem about coastal erosion from 10 local poets and the community is being invited to get involved.

Mr Tanswell, who has worked as a traditional signwriter since 1980 and has a studio in Long Melford, said he was "really looking forward" to the project.

"It's a great project and we'll be using left over water-based paint for the mural," he said.

The signwriter started in the profession in 1980 Picture: WAYNE TANSWELL

"The community is being invited to come and help out on the day and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Jaywick has had some bad press but there's some great people doing some great things and I'm really chuffed to be a part of it."

Mr Tanswell's work has taken him as far afield as Bahrain, Zambia, Spain and Holland and some of his more well-known commissions include Sky TV, Chris Rea, and a project for the Tate Museum at the Blue Finn building in London.

The signwriter is one of only 300 in the country Picture: SUPPLIED BY WAYNE TANSWELL

The talented signwriter, who is one of only 300 people working full-time in the profession in the country, is also celebrating the 10th anniversary since his published his first book - Introduction to Traditional Signwriting.

"I was originally turned away by at least 50 book publishers," he said.

"Then two years ago one of the book publishers came back to me with an offer to take over the publication process for me.

"This time I had the pleasure of turning them away as I am now managing my own publishing business with five titles to my name."

His books have also paved the way for a part-time job teaching the art of hand-painted letters at University of the Arts London (UAL).

"People often say to me 'I didn't know people still did signwriting', but I'm busier than ever.

"For a Sudbury lad who left school with no qualifications, things haven't gone too bad for me."

For more information on the Tides of Tendring events, visit www.jaywickmartellotower.org

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald's hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

