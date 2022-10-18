Suffolk singer to support Franz Ferdinand on tour

The Great Leslie are supporting Franz Ferdinand in Manchester, with lead singer, Ollie Trevers (second left) coming from Suffolk - Credit: The Great Leslie

A singer from Suffolk will support Franz Ferdinand on tour this week.

Ollie Trevers, who grew up in Framlingham, is the lead singer of The Great Leslie, an alternative rock band.

The 28-year-old attended Framlingham College when he was younger, with his parents also meeting at the Suffolk school.

He said: "Suffolk was a big part of my childhood.

Ollie Trevers performing with The Great Leslie - Credit: Josh Russell Visuals

"I come back every now and again. I haven't been able to go back for a while, but I'm planning on coming back soon."

"I was also looking at property there as well and actually looking to buy somewhere, a little flat or something."

Ollie's band, The Great Leslie, have been chosen to support Franz Ferdinand at their concert in Manchester on Wednesday, October 19.

The Great Leslie - Credit: The Great Leslie

He said: "We are very excited to perform. Nervous, excited and various other emotions."

They are also planning on releasing an EP at the start of next year, with tours of the UK and France being planned for later in the year.

He continued: "We are in the stages of trying to find the right venues and getting in contact with them.

"We had a tour in the south of France recently, and we really enjoyed that and we just thought it would be great to do one in the north of France and maybe go throughout the whole country and potentially into Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany as well."

Ollie performing with The Great Leslie - Credit: Rycpmusicfoto

The Great Leslie has almost 7,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with their songs being played on national radio stations, such as BBC Radio Wales and Radio X, as well as featuring multiple times on BBC Introducing for Suffolk and Essex.

Ollie isn't the only musician to come from Framlingham and go on to achieve big things, with Ed Sheeran coming from Thomas Mills High School and soprano singer, Laura Wright and Busted singer Charlie Simpson, also attending Framlingham College.

Ollie continued: "It would be great to have the same level of success, that would be the aim and would be amazing for us.

"We don't want to emulate anyone though, I just want to be me, and want us to be The Great Leslie, I don't think that needs to be comparable to anyone else, because comparison can be the death of happiness."