Sisters complete ultra marathon Race to the King in memory of friend

Sisters Belinda and Stephanie Ensten, originally from Bury St Edmunds, completed the Race to the King in June Picture: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH Archant

Two sisters have completed a 53-mile endurance challenge in memory of their Bury St Edmunds friend who died less than a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The sisters raised more than �3,800 for the charity Picture: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH The sisters raised more than �3,800 for the charity Picture: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

Belinda and Stephanie Ensten, originally from Bury, took part in Race to the King - an ultra marathon - on June 22 and 23, to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

The sisters raised £3,810 for the charity after friend Daniel Dewar died aged 27 from the disease in October last year.

He was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour in November 2017 but just six months later his prognosis changed when the tumour was found to be an aggressive glioma.

Belinda, a 27-year-old midwife, who is now based in London, said: "That was the hardest thing that I've ever done. "Thinking of Dan's determination and the suffering of people and their families with brain tumours got me through, however it did get pretty bleak around mile 40 when my blisters were building.

"I feel so grateful to Steph for supporting me through it - and of course to everyone donating and encouraging us through."

The Race to the King challenge involved a 53-mile run along the South Downs Way with the sisters completing 23.4 miles on day one, climbing 2,718ft, before tackling a 30-mile run and a 2,333ft climb on day two.

Stephanie, who lives in South London and works in sponsorship and marketing at The O2 on the Greenwich Peninsula, said: "What an amazing challenge, it was a really tough weekend but such a thrill to cross that finish line knowing we'd raised so much for a cause close to our hearts. "We had some great support along the way, and a big thank you to all of our sponsors."

Belinda and Steph are now planning to honour Dan by commissioning a unique tile, with a special message, to be placed on a wall of hope at one of Brain Tumour Research's centres of excellence.

People can still donate by clicking here.