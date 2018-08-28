Partly Cloudy

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:04 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 31 January 2019

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Suffolk as further snow storms are expected overnight.

The Met Office have forecast seven hours of snow for Suffolk with the first flakes expected to fall in the early hours of the morning.

The flurries are predicted to take place from 1am to 8am with an 80% chance of heavy snow at in the early hours of the morning.

Last night Suffolk experienced the coldest night since Beast from the East.

The coldest temperature was seen in Stanton Downham where the mercury plummeted to -8C.

Fred Best, forecaster for Weatherquest said: “Today will be dry but cold and a band of rain, sleet and snow will hit the region this evening and into the night.

“Some parts could see 1cm of settled snow and other may not see any at all.”

We saw the first snow of the year on Tuesday night with a fine layer left behind on Wednesday morning.

Tonight we should see more fall, and with temperatures expected to be below freezing again tomorrow it could create treacherous conditions on the roads.

Stay with us for further updates plus you can follow our stories on Instagram and Facebook for live updates tomorrow.

Read more: Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come.

