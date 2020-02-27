E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures: Suffolk's first sighting of snow this winter

PUBLISHED: 10:28 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 27 February 2020

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Archant

Parts of Suffolk and Essex have woken up to a light dusting of snow for the first time in 2020.

Snow has fallen in Whepstead. Picture: LINDA BRICKELLSnow has fallen in Whepstead. Picture: LINDA BRICKELL

A yellow weather warning was issued for the east of England today, with towns and villages reporting wintry showers during the morning rush-hour.

West Suffolk saw most of the showers, with Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Bury St Edmunds waking up to blankets of snow and patches of ice.

The north west of Ipswich has also seen snowflakes drop and settle in parts - despite the wet conditions on the ground.

Stansted Airport in Essex was the first to see snow around 5am today, with the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice still in place for the east of England.

A yellow weather warning remains in place by the Met Office Picture: JAMES ORMEA yellow weather warning remains in place by the Met Office Picture: JAMES ORME

The snow is expected to thaw over the next hour or so - as from midday the sun will start to peek through the clouds.

Have you had snow in your area? Send your photos and videos to us.

Snow has been settling outside of Clare in west Suffolk Picture: JAMES ORMESnow has been settling outside of Clare in west Suffolk Picture: JAMES ORME

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKEClara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Bury St Edmunds has seen heavy snowfall Picture: SUE HUGHESBury St Edmunds has seen heavy snowfall Picture: SUE HUGHES

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTSSnow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTSSnow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKEClara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTSSnow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Bury St Edmunds has had a lot of snow this morning. Picture: ARCHANTBury St Edmunds has had a lot of snow this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANTSnow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANTSnow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Meg the dog enjoying snow in Sudbury Picture: MATT BYHAMMeg the dog enjoying snow in Sudbury Picture: MATT BYHAM

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich ‘dog creche’ to mark two years with paw-some party

Clare Holmes with her dog Mr Moo. Mrs Holmes set up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche two years ago. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Orwell Bridge clears after earlier lorry breakdown

Traffic is heavy on the Orwell Bridge after a lorry broke down near Wherstead Picture: ARCHANT

Health body becomes latest partner at £39m services hub

Brian Harvey, chair of West Suffolk Council, welcomes Dr Jorg Hoffmann, deputy director of healthcare for Public Health England and Peter Gidman, deputy director head of estates and facilities for Public Health Englandat the site of the Mildenhall Hub. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Snow falls in Suffolk – with flakes settling in Bury St Edmunds

Areas of Suffolk have reported seeing snow this morning Picture: CARL HARLOTT
Drive 24