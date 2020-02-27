Gallery
In pictures: Suffolk's first sighting of snow this winter
Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE
Parts of Suffolk and Essex have woken up to a light dusting of snow for the first time in 2020.
Snow has fallen in Whepstead. Picture: LINDA BRICKELL
A yellow weather warning was issued for the east of England today, with towns and villages reporting wintry showers during the morning rush-hour.
West Suffolk saw most of the showers, with Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Bury St Edmunds waking up to blankets of snow and patches of ice.
The north west of Ipswich has also seen snowflakes drop and settle in parts - despite the wet conditions on the ground.
Stansted Airport in Essex was the first to see snow around 5am today, with the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice still in place for the east of England.
A yellow weather warning remains in place by the Met Office Picture: JAMES ORME
The snow is expected to thaw over the next hour or so - as from midday the sun will start to peek through the clouds.
Snow has been settling outside of Clare in west Suffolk Picture: JAMES ORME Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE Bury St Edmunds has seen heavy snowfall Picture: SUE HUGHES Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Bury St Edmunds has had a lot of snow this morning. Picture: ARCHANT Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Meg the dog enjoying snow in Sudbury Picture: MATT BYHAM