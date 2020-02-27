Gallery

In pictures: Suffolk's first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE Archant

Parts of Suffolk and Essex have woken up to a light dusting of snow for the first time in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snow has fallen in Whepstead. Picture: LINDA BRICKELL Snow has fallen in Whepstead. Picture: LINDA BRICKELL

A yellow weather warning was issued for the east of England today, with towns and villages reporting wintry showers during the morning rush-hour.

West Suffolk saw most of the showers, with Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Bury St Edmunds waking up to blankets of snow and patches of ice.

The north west of Ipswich has also seen snowflakes drop and settle in parts - despite the wet conditions on the ground.

Stansted Airport in Essex was the first to see snow around 5am today, with the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice still in place for the east of England.

A yellow weather warning remains in place by the Met Office Picture: JAMES ORME A yellow weather warning remains in place by the Met Office Picture: JAMES ORME

The snow is expected to thaw over the next hour or so - as from midday the sun will start to peek through the clouds.

Have you had snow in your area? Send your photos and videos to us.

Snow has been settling outside of Clare in west Suffolk Picture: JAMES ORME Snow has been settling outside of Clare in west Suffolk Picture: JAMES ORME

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Bury St Edmunds has seen heavy snowfall Picture: SUE HUGHES Bury St Edmunds has seen heavy snowfall Picture: SUE HUGHES

Dad gone to Bury St Edmunds to see his M&D as they elderly & its flipping snowing ⛄️⛄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/ZEc0o2ABIz — PickletheWhippet (@WhippetPickle) February 27, 2020

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS Snow that has settled around Thurston Picture: FRENCH FOR TOTS

Bury St Edmunds has had a lot of snow this morning. Picture: ARCHANT Bury St Edmunds has had a lot of snow this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Snow fell in Woolpit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT