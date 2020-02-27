Snow falls at Stansted Airport - and Suffolk sees a few wintry showers

Snow has fallen at Stansted Airport as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the region, and Suffolk is beginning to see a few wintry showers.

The Essex airport saw snow around 5am today, with the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice still in place for the east of England.

So far the snow has not caused any disruption and is not expected to settle.

According to Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury, Suffolk is set to miss out on most of the snow - with most parts of the county set to see sleet instead.

So far, residents in Sudbury and Wetherden have reported experiencing short flurries of sleet and snow.

Mr Dury said: "It is probably only going to be sleet and rain for most areas, with possibly just a few flurries of snow.

"I don't think we are going to see anything settle as the surface is too wet.

"So far, we have only had reports of snow this morning at Stansted Airport. The only areas in Suffolk that may see snow will be places on higher ground."

Mr Dury added temperatures through the morning are not expected to rise above 2C, but will later reach highs of 6-7C in the afternoon.