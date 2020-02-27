E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Snow falls at Stansted Airport - and Suffolk sees a few wintry showers

PUBLISHED: 06:36 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 27 February 2020

Snowy weather in Landseer Park. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Snowy weather in Landseer Park. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Snow has fallen at Stansted Airport as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the region, and Suffolk is beginning to see a few wintry showers.

The Essex airport saw snow around 5am today, with the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice still in place for the east of England.

So far the snow has not caused any disruption and is not expected to settle.

According to Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury, Suffolk is set to miss out on most of the snow - with most parts of the county set to see sleet instead.

So far, residents in Sudbury and Wetherden have reported experiencing short flurries of sleet and snow.

Mr Dury said: "It is probably only going to be sleet and rain for most areas, with possibly just a few flurries of snow.

"I don't think we are going to see anything settle as the surface is too wet.

"So far, we have only had reports of snow this morning at Stansted Airport. The only areas in Suffolk that may see snow will be places on higher ground."

Mr Dury added temperatures through the morning are not expected to rise above 2C, but will later reach highs of 6-7C in the afternoon.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

