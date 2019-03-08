Public consultation to be held on Westleton housing project

A proposed housing project to build new bungalows behind a Suffolk village’s redundant vicarage will be considered at a public consultation next week.

The co-housing project on Glebe Meadow in Westleton would see the creation of 20 bungalows for residents over the age of 65.

The Glebe Meadow Westleton Community Interest Company (GMW) are leading the project which hopes to create a supportive environment for people who may have other wise felt alone.

Integral to the scheme’s success would be the transformation of the existing vicarage on the site into a shared social hub for residents.

Strides have already been made towards bringing the project to fruition; earlier in the year GMW signed an option agreement to buy the vicarage.

This was followed shortly after by the submission of a pre-application planning document for the development to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Sarah Quinlan, the project’s director said that feedback to the document had been encouraging.

“We had some people meet with them on site,” said Ms Quinlan.

“It was quite positive.”

Ms Quinlan said that one of the tougher issues with the site had been the field’s reclassification to sit outside the village boundary two years ago.

Nevertheless Ms Quinlan said that the group had received positive feedback on the plans: “We have got a lot of support locally at all levels.

“Now it’s for us to put our plans out into the public domain.”

At the meeting attendees will be able to find out more about the proposed scheme, make their views known on it and also register an interest in becoming a resident should the site be given the go-ahead.

“We are doing a detailed consultation to find out what people like,” said Ms Quinlan.

“I think it will be interesting to see how people will respond to social living.

“It’s not something which older people are familiar with.”

Members of Glebe Meadow CIC will also be on hand during the consultation to answer any questions.

Following on from the meetings team is hoping to put in a full planning application in the next month or so.

The consultation will be held in St Peter’s Church, Westleton on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 between 10am and 4pm.

To find out more about the project you can visit its website.