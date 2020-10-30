Soldiers from Suffolk travel to London to support poppy appeal

Members of 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown ©ÊMoD Crown Copyright 2020

Soldiers from Suffolk and north Essex have stepped forward to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal by collecting donations and selling poppies to railway passengers on London Poppy Day.

Members of 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown Members of 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown

Some 40 troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade, based at Colchester and Woodbridge, and Wattisham Flying Station travelled to London Liverpool Street station to raise both money and awareness for the Poppy Appeal yesterday, October 29.

The Legion has worked with its partners to allow the day to go ahead with social distancing measures and restrictions in place.

Members of 16 Air Assault supporting London Poppy Day in Liverpool Street station in London. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown Members of 16 Air Assault supporting London Poppy Day in Liverpool Street station in London. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown

Military personnel have been out collecting alongside Poppy Appeal volunteers at some of the capital’s busiest Network Rail stations including Waterloo, King’s Cross, Liverpool St, Victoria, Canary Wharf, London Bridge, Paddington and Canon Street.

Members of 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown Members of 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown

There are a variety of cashless donation options available for paper poppies and other poppy products this year, including QR codes, text to donate, and contactless devices, to ensure the safety of those collecting and those choosing to donate in person.

Volunteers were issued with PPE and collected in static locations with social distancing in operation.

Private MD Ahmed from Royal Logistic Corps, 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown Private MD Ahmed from Royal Logistic Corps, 7 Battalion REME, 132 Aviation Support Squadron selling poppies at Liverpool Street station. Picture: Sergeant Donald C Todd / MoD Crown