E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk songwriter records charity single for NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:20 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 21 April 2020

Serena Grant from Sudbury has released a charity single with all proceeds going towards NHS Charities Together. Picture: HOCKWOLD HALL

Serena Grant from Sudbury has released a charity single with all proceeds going towards NHS Charities Together. Picture: HOCKWOLD HALL

Archant

A Suffolk songwriter has written and recorded a charity single to highlight the importance of staying home and to raise money for NHS charities.

The single was mixed and produced by Stephen MacLachlan at SMac Studios. Picture: STEPHEN MACLACHLANThe single was mixed and produced by Stephen MacLachlan at SMac Studios. Picture: STEPHEN MACLACHLAN

Serena Grant, 27, from Sudbury, has released a song called ‘Stay Home’ involving other local musicians who worked from home to collaborate on the single with all profits made going towards NHS Charities Together.

NHS Charities Together, previously known as The Association of NHS Charities, is a membership organisation representing, supporting and championing NHS charities.

Miss Grant has been singing since she was a child and formed her first band at the age of 21 before going solo a couple of years ago.

This is her first recorded song and says that every penny generated from sales of the single will go towards the charity.

Serena Grant from Sudbury is hoping to raise lots of money for the NHS with her new single 'Stay Home'. Picture: ARTWORK BY ABIGAIL GARTLANDSerena Grant from Sudbury is hoping to raise lots of money for the NHS with her new single 'Stay Home'. Picture: ARTWORK BY ABIGAIL GARTLAND

She said: “I’ve never felt very confident with my songwriting, and I’ve never released a song before - this is technically my debut single.

“The aim of the song is to spread a little positivity and hope during this difficult time, whilst also giving out the important message of ‘staying at home’.

“Several musicians volunteered their time to work from home, all from Suffolk, and I asked members of the public to be involved in the music video as I wanted to get as many people included as possible.”

The idea for the single was formed after Miss Grant lost her back catalogue of music and songs she had previously written and explained: “I became very very down for a while but got my keyboard out one evening and started playing about with some chords, and lyrics.

Nic Keeble was one of the collaboraters on the single lending his guitar skills. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHYNic Keeble was one of the collaboraters on the single lending his guitar skills. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHY

“My boyfriend helped me with a few lyrics and I’d made a very basic song, relating to Covid-19, and something which everyone can relate to at the moment across the globe.

“I then thought how nice it would be to involve other musicians - I asked around and got a really good team together.”

The song and the video were both recorded in separate parts by each contributor and then combined together to produce the completed work which is available to download on Amazon Music, Google Play and iTunes.

Working with Ben Smith, Nic Keeble, Harley Cotton and Jamie Parks, the song was mixed and produced by Stephen MacLachlan at SMac Studios near Mildenhall and Miss Grant says she wants to raise as much money for the NHS as she possibly can. She said; “I would really appreciate any help and support and it would certainly mean a lot to me and all of those involved in helping to raise money for the NHS.”

Ben Smith provided vocals on the track. Picture: MARK WESTLEYBen Smith provided vocals on the track. Picture: MARK WESTLEY

To view the video, press here.

For regular coronavirus updates, press here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Father who almost died from coronavirus thanks ‘incredible staff’ as he leaves critical care

Jason Mageehan pictured in ICU at Colchester Hospital where he was treated for Covid-19 and also alongside his wife Eleth and daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Coronavirus: 50 suspected cases in Suffolk care homes

50 cases of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 have been reported to Suffolk County Council Picture: FRANK AUGSTEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP

Man arrested on suspicion of arson following police car fires

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Fuller Flavour: The brilliant football game which is now largely forgotten

Subbuteo was once the most popular football game - but now the likes of FIFA have long since replaced it. Picture: ARCHANT

Sneak peek at pier’s new log flume due to open after lockdown

First look at the new log flume coming to Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER
Drive 24