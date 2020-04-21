Suffolk songwriter records charity single for NHS

Serena Grant from Sudbury has released a charity single with all proceeds going towards NHS Charities Together.

A Suffolk songwriter has written and recorded a charity single to highlight the importance of staying home and to raise money for NHS charities.

The single was mixed and produced by Stephen MacLachlan at SMac Studios.

Serena Grant, 27, from Sudbury, has released a song called ‘Stay Home’ involving other local musicians who worked from home to collaborate on the single with all profits made going towards NHS Charities Together.

NHS Charities Together, previously known as The Association of NHS Charities, is a membership organisation representing, supporting and championing NHS charities.

Miss Grant has been singing since she was a child and formed her first band at the age of 21 before going solo a couple of years ago.

This is her first recorded song and says that every penny generated from sales of the single will go towards the charity.

Serena Grant from Sudbury is hoping to raise lots of money for the NHS with her new single 'Stay Home'.

She said: “I’ve never felt very confident with my songwriting, and I’ve never released a song before - this is technically my debut single.

“The aim of the song is to spread a little positivity and hope during this difficult time, whilst also giving out the important message of ‘staying at home’.

“Several musicians volunteered their time to work from home, all from Suffolk, and I asked members of the public to be involved in the music video as I wanted to get as many people included as possible.”

The idea for the single was formed after Miss Grant lost her back catalogue of music and songs she had previously written and explained: “I became very very down for a while but got my keyboard out one evening and started playing about with some chords, and lyrics.

Nic Keeble was one of the collaboraters on the single lending his guitar skills.

“My boyfriend helped me with a few lyrics and I’d made a very basic song, relating to Covid-19, and something which everyone can relate to at the moment across the globe.

“I then thought how nice it would be to involve other musicians - I asked around and got a really good team together.”

The song and the video were both recorded in separate parts by each contributor and then combined together to produce the completed work which is available to download on Amazon Music, Google Play and iTunes.

Working with Ben Smith, Nic Keeble, Harley Cotton and Jamie Parks, the song was mixed and produced by Stephen MacLachlan at SMac Studios near Mildenhall and Miss Grant says she wants to raise as much money for the NHS as she possibly can. She said; “I would really appreciate any help and support and it would certainly mean a lot to me and all of those involved in helping to raise money for the NHS.”

Ben Smith provided vocals on the track.

