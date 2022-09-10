Watch: Suffolk soprano sings historic rendition of God Save The King

Video

Laura Wright sings the national anthems on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval, London - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk soprano performed a historic rendition of the national anthem ahead of the resumption of the third Test between England and South Africa.

Laura Wright, who hails from Framsden, sang God Save The King on Saturday, September 10, at the Oval after crowds observed a minute's silence in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of the long-serving monarch, announced by Buckingham Palace officials on Thursday evening, led to Friday’s play being called off as a mark of respect but the green light was given for all international, domestic and recreational cricket fixtures in this country to go ahead from Saturday.

Ahead of the third day’s play in the LV= Insurance series decider, there was a poignant commemoration at the Kia Oval to the Queen, with an impeccably observed minute’s silence broken only by a one-bell chime from Senior NCO Robert Brockelsby Miller of the Irish Guards.

Soprano Laura Wright then sang the national anthems of both South Africa and England, with a sell-out crowd joining in one of the first renditions of God Save the King at a televised sporting event in 70 years before bursting into a spontaneous and prolonged applause ahead of the first ball being bowled.

Ms Wright, who attended Framlingham College, has performed at many other sporting events, including rugby internationals, the Grand National, and FA Cup finals.

All players and coaches wore black armbands while there was no branded advertising by the boundary edge.

England captain Ben Stokes said on Sky Sports: “It’s been very sad news for not only the nation but the world with the Queen’s passing.

England players Ben Stokes (left), Ollie Pope (centre) and Ben Foakes observe a minute's silence, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

“She was someone who dedicated her life to the nation, someone that we take incredible inspiration from and we are honoured to be able to walk out on the field in memory of the Queen.

“We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on.

“I’m sure she’ll be looking down on all the sport that’s still going ahead over this weekend and that we’re going out there in her honour. I’m very pleased and proud we can do that.”