'A moment I'll never forget': Suffolk soprano on historic anthem rendition

Laura Wright sings the national anthems on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval, London - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk soprano says she'll "never forget" her historic rendition of the national anthem at an England cricket match last weekend.

Laura Wright, who hails from Framsden, sang God Save The King on Saturday, September 10, at the Oval after crowds observed a minute's silence in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: "Singing God Save The King on Saturday at the England Cricket test match against South Africa was a moment I'll never forget.

"I could feel the crowd hold their breath before I started singing. I am used to singing at all sorts of sporting events and ceremonies, but this performance took on a whole new meaning after the desperately sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

Ms Wright added: "I only needed to sing four or five words differently, but the significance of those changes on that day is what really shook everyone.

"Before the match began, I was repeating them over and over in my mind. I had to focus purely on the music, so that the emotion of the moment didn't affect my performance."