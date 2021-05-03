'A special memory' - Soprano Laura Wright reflects on 2009 Ipswich performance
- Credit: Robin Boot
Suffolk soprano Laura Wright — known for performances at the FA Cup final, British Grand Prix and Twickenham — opened up to Suffolk students last week about singing at Portman Road for the first time.
The 30-year-old grew up in Framsden and attended Framlingham College, and has become a familiar face performing at some of the country's biggest sporting events.
One of her performances for Ipswich Town supporters was in September 2009, when she sang at the Ipswich vs Newcastle United league match where the North Stand was renamed as the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.
It was the first game after his death aged 76 and Laura described the experience as a "very special memory".
The former All Angels singer met a group of lucky students from West Suffolk College last week as part of a series of talks to celebrate culture and diversity in the arts — previous events have focussed on careers, mental health and wellbeing.
When asked about that poignant performance at Portman Road all those years ago, she said: “It was my first experience of music and sport coming together. It was incredible.
"When I started singing, I didn’t want to be anywhere else. It was a very special memory.”
Most Read
- 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 2 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
- 3 Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
- 4 'Norwood was bullying him' - Swindon boss on defeat to the Blues
- 5 Villagers rally round to refurbish popular pub ahead of reopening
- 6 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
- 7 Friends take the plunge in lockdown to open 'dream' antiques shop
- 8 North Stander: 'We will have to be realistic and we might well need patience'
- 9 'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town captaincy
- 10 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
Business students interviewed about her lockdown, charity work, and career, where she said a highlight was performing at the Royal Opera House in front of her family where she made "the people that I love proud".
Laura also discussed the time two microphones failed her during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Australia.
“The orchestra carried on and we just got on with it," she said.
"It’s moments like that I really miss. Those things happen and you just get on with it,” she said.
In terms of lockdown, she talked about the impact and value that music can bring to your life and conducted a quick singing exercise for everyone in the group.
Laura also explained the work that she had undertaken for various charitable organisations during lockdown, describing her wellbeing work with NHS staff, stroke survivors, people with long COVID, veterans with PTSD, teenagers with arthritis, isolated children and adults, people living with dementia — all of whom found singing to be a universal healer.
Business student and one of the interviewers, Joshua Williams, said: “The culture and diversity event was informative and give an insight into the life of Laura and her thoughts on current issues surrounding the arts in relation to Covid.”
Mike Opukah is a business lecturer and organiser. He said: “Laura’s talk was insightful and honest and we would like to thank her for supporting us.”