Suffolk singer Laura Wright has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Harry Rowland.

The former Framlingham College student, who rose to fame in 2006 as a member of classical quintet All Angels, is due the day after the couple's first anniversary.

Mezzo-soprano Laura married the personal trainer and ex-London Irish rugby player at St Michael's Church, Framlingham, last December.

Laura broke out as a solo singer in 2010 and has since performed for thousands of fans at top sporting events.

She was chosen as the England Rugby team's official anthem singer, performing at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

In July 2018, she took on a challenge as part of a team of conservation ambassadors, cycling 400km across Zambia for the David Shepard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) with her then husband-to-be.

Laura, 29, is 20 weeks along and told Hello magazine she learned of the pregnancy just 10 days before running the London Marathon.