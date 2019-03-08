Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk singer Laura Wright expecting first child

PUBLISHED: 09:56 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 05 August 2019

Laura Wright and her husband Harry Rowland appear in this week's edition of Hello! Magazine. Picture: HELLO! MAGAZINE/PA WIRE

Laura Wright and her husband Harry Rowland appear in this week's edition of Hello! Magazine. Picture: HELLO! MAGAZINE/PA WIRE

Suffolk singer Laura Wright has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Harry Rowland.

Laura Wright Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLaura Wright Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The former Framlingham College student, who rose to fame in 2006 as a member of classical quintet All Angels, is due the day after the couple's first anniversary.

Mezzo-soprano Laura married the personal trainer and ex-London Irish rugby player at St Michael's Church, Framlingham, last December.

Laura Wright at the 'Gee Wizz Secret Garden' Charity Ball held at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRADLaura Wright at the 'Gee Wizz Secret Garden' Charity Ball held at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Laura broke out as a solo singer in 2010 and has since performed for thousands of fans at top sporting events.

She was chosen as the England Rugby team's official anthem singer, performing at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

In July 2018, she took on a challenge as part of a team of conservation ambassadors, cycling 400km across Zambia for the David Shepard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) with her then husband-to-be.

Laura, 29, is 20 weeks along and told Hello magazine she learned of the pregnancy just 10 days before running the London Marathon.

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Verdict: Lambert’s transfer frustrations are nothing new but a winning start is just the tonic

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Verdict: Lambert’s transfer frustrations are nothing new but a winning start is just the tonic

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sutton Hoo unveils new £4 million transformation

Replica of the king's helmet in the revamped exhibition Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Film Feast 2019: Everything you need to know about Suffolk’s cool new movie and food event

Harrison Ford tucks into some oriental street food in the classic sci-fi drama Blade Runner which closes this year's Film Feast festival Photo: Warner Bros

Suffolk writer finds laughter in the bad old days of British sex comedies

Writer Alan Stafford reading his first novel Bonkore! in the shadow of Rodin's The Kiss Photo: Andrea Smith

‘Raw sewage has been spread over our garden’: New homes will worsen flooding woes, neighbours warn

The new homes would be built in Flordon Road, Creeting St Mary Picture: NEIL PERRY

Rural crime insurance claims cost Suffolk and Essex £3.5m

The cost of rural crime decreased in Suffolk last year, according to NFU Mutual Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists