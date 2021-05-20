News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Adorable Suffolk spaniel Arthur crowned UK's 'cutest wet dog'

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM May 20, 2021   
Arthur the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Suffolk won the competition out of over 500 entries

Arthur the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Suffolk won the competition out of over 500 entries - Credit: @rupieandpoopie

A Suffolk canine with a social media following of thousands has beaten over 500 entries to be crowned the UK's cutest wet dog.

Dog-friendly holiday specialist Canine Cottages ran the un-fur-gettable competition to find the best wet dogs in the UK, selecting the top eight entries which got put to a social media vote.

The competition was extremely paw-pular, with over 7,000 votes, and reached over 200,000 people on social media.

Seven-year-old  Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Arthur from Suffolk was chosen as the top dog, winning £140 worth of Earth Animal No-Hide chews.

The home of this popular pooch can't be revealed for safety reasons; however, his Instagram account @rupieandpoopie — shared with canine companion Rupert — shows him rolling in the surf on the East Suffolk coast.

The pair's owners post gorgeous photos of their adventures, though the beach is clearly their favourite destination.

Arthur wasn't the only dog from Suffolk to make the top ten though, as six-year-old Miniature Long Dachshund Peggy came in at number six, as voted by the public.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
  2. 2 'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale
  3. 3 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  
  1. 4 Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143
  2. 5 Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge
  3. 6 Doctor warns under 40s that covid vaccine has limited shelf-life
  4. 7 Gillingham keen on several Ipswich players including skipper Chambers
  5. 8 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
  6. 9 Latest Downton Abbey movie takes over streets of Harwich as filming begins
  7. 10 Exit Interview: Wilson was Town's 'Mr Consistent' during two solid years

Peggy features on an Instagram account @kittyandherfriends which follows the lives of miniature longhaired dachshund Kitty, and all of her mini dachshund and toy poodle friends.

Peggy the Miniature Long Dachshund came in at sixth place

Peggy the Miniature Long Dachshund came in at sixth place - Credit: @kittyandherfriends

Pets
All About Dogs
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hull City's Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh

Easter

Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus