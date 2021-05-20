Published: 4:30 PM May 20, 2021

Arthur the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Suffolk won the competition out of over 500 entries - Credit: @rupieandpoopie

A Suffolk canine with a social media following of thousands has beaten over 500 entries to be crowned the UK's cutest wet dog.

Dog-friendly holiday specialist Canine Cottages ran the un-fur-gettable competition to find the best wet dogs in the UK, selecting the top eight entries which got put to a social media vote.

The competition was extremely paw-pular, with over 7,000 votes, and reached over 200,000 people on social media.

Seven-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Arthur from Suffolk was chosen as the top dog, winning £140 worth of Earth Animal No-Hide chews.

The home of this popular pooch can't be revealed for safety reasons; however, his Instagram account @rupieandpoopie — shared with canine companion Rupert — shows him rolling in the surf on the East Suffolk coast.

The pair's owners post gorgeous photos of their adventures, though the beach is clearly their favourite destination.

Arthur wasn't the only dog from Suffolk to make the top ten though, as six-year-old Miniature Long Dachshund Peggy came in at number six, as voted by the public.

Peggy features on an Instagram account @kittyandherfriends which follows the lives of miniature longhaired dachshund Kitty, and all of her mini dachshund and toy poodle friends.