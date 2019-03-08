Partly Cloudy

School's commitment to staff and pupil wellbeing is recognised

PUBLISHED: 10:14 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 26 June 2019

Churchill students Corey Edgcumbe, Michael Murrell, Daniel Alexander and Zoe Ranson with headteacher Georgina Ellis Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Churchill students Corey Edgcumbe, Michael Murrell, Daniel Alexander and Zoe Ranson with headteacher Georgina Ellis Picture: GOODERHAM PR

A Suffolk special school's commitment to the wellbeing of its staff and students has been recognised with a top award.

Churchill Academy in Haverhill have been given the Wellbeing Award for Schools by the National Children's Bureau.

The award recognises a 'whole-school approach' where all aspects of the school experience are used to promote the emotional wellbeing and mental health of pupils and staff.

Georgina Ellis, headteacher of Churchill Academy, said: "We take the wellbeing of our staff and students very seriously.

"We have been working towards this award for the last year and we are delighted that our commitment to wellbeing has been recognised in this way."

A calming room for students and a budget to support staff with their wellbeing were among the areas highlighted by the award.

Mrs Ellis added: "We have created an environment and community where everyone is respected.

"We take emotional wellbeing among our children as seriously as we do academic achievements, while our staff often have to deal with complex emotional issues."

Earlier this month, the school had another reason to celebrate after it was awarded autism accreditation by the National Autistic Society.

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

