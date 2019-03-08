School's commitment to staff and pupil wellbeing is recognised

Churchill students Corey Edgcumbe, Michael Murrell, Daniel Alexander and Zoe Ranson with headteacher Georgina Ellis

A Suffolk special school's commitment to the wellbeing of its staff and students has been recognised with a top award.

Churchill Academy in Haverhill have been given the Wellbeing Award for Schools by the National Children's Bureau.

The award recognises a 'whole-school approach' where all aspects of the school experience are used to promote the emotional wellbeing and mental health of pupils and staff.

Georgina Ellis, headteacher of Churchill Academy, said: "We take the wellbeing of our staff and students very seriously.

"We have been working towards this award for the last year and we are delighted that our commitment to wellbeing has been recognised in this way."

A calming room for students and a budget to support staff with their wellbeing were among the areas highlighted by the award.

Mrs Ellis added: "We have created an environment and community where everyone is respected.

"We take emotional wellbeing among our children as seriously as we do academic achievements, while our staff often have to deal with complex emotional issues."

Earlier this month, the school had another reason to celebrate after it was awarded autism accreditation by the National Autistic Society.