Published: 5:31 PM July 28, 2021

Pictured, from left, Bethany Taylor of Community Action Suffolk, Chris Ward of Bury Town FC and West Suffolk councillor Robert Everitt - Credit: Warren Page/PagePix/ Community Action Suffolk

Sports teams and clubs in Suffolk can apply for grants of up to £2,500 to help them restart after Covid-19.

More cash is available because Public Health Suffolk is making a grant of a further £350,000 to the Suffolk Community Restart initiative, managed by Community Action Suffolk.

The new allocation comes via the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund. Grants will be available to sports teams and clubs who need to invest in significant Covid-safe changes, or need advice and training.

Chris Abraham, CEO of Community Action Suffolk, said: “We are extremely grateful to Suffolk Public Health for boosting this fund in such a way that our county’s incredible sporting projects can now be supported in getting back up and running as soon as possible.

Pictured, from left, Chris Ward of Bury Town FC, Bethany Taylor of Community Action Suffolk, and West Suffolk councillor Robert Everitt - Credit: Warren Page/PagePix/ Community Action Suffolk

“Covid has very much highlighted how important sports clubs and programmes are in our community, in terms of keeping people well and reducing health inequalities.

“So many of these initiatives are run by volunteers who are incredibly committed to the people they serve, and we are looking forward to helping more of them restart in a Covid compliant way.”

Suffolk Community Restart has already seen dozens of community clubs, projects, charities and meet-up initiatives apply for funds and receive on-demand training.

The project has been made possible through a partnership process involving Suffolk County Council, district and borough councils.

Bury Town Football Club received funding via the Suffolk Community Restart initiative before its reopening this month.

Chris Ward, a director at the club, said: "The funding will enable the club, which had been closed since November 2020, to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

“It will be used to build an outside shelter to enable social distancing for spectators and community groups, such as a local church, who use this important community facility.”

Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Bury Town FC through the Community Restart Scheme.

“This will help the club safely welcome back more of its supporters, helping Bury Town FC adapt after what has been a very difficult time for many."

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “Community sports clubs, groups, organisations and events have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, yet they have such an important role to play in supporting the health and wellbeing of the community.

“We are therefore delighted to provide additional funding, on top of what has already been provided for the Community Restart Programme."

Sporting clubs and groups can apply for grants of up to £2,500 by going to the Community Restart page on the Community Action Suffolk website.



