News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Archant sports journalist releases debut thriller novel

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 10:54 AM October 21, 2021   
Mike Bacon has penned his debut thriller called 38 Sleeps

Sports journalist Michael Bacon has penned his debut thriller novel called 38 Sleeps - Credit: Mike Bacon

A popular Suffolk sports journalist has released his debut novel which was penned during lockdown. 

Michael Bacon, from Shotley Gate, is best known for his sports reporting on Ipswich Town and Ipswich Witches for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star - as well as starring in Archant's very popular Kings of Anglia podcast.

But now he has branched out into becoming a self-published author. His book, entitled 38 Sleeps, is available on Amazon and will shortly be available over the counter at Waterstones.

It's a mystery thriller that Michael says will appeal to all.

sport

Mike Bacon, Ritchie Hawkins and Danny King on the Speedway Podcast - Credit: Archant

"I began the book last spring when we were in lockdown and sport was badly affected. There basically wasn't any sport really," he said. 

"I'd often thought about writing a book, but time was never really on my side. Lockdown gave me that time and I've loved it. It's been quite a journey. The response from people who have already read it has been so very positive.

"It's a real thrill to see it in print."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  2. 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  3. 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
  3. 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  5. 8 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  6. 9 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  7. 10 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses

The book is centred around the lives of two couples whose almost perfect lifestyles come crashing down to earth after a serious of dramatic events and happenings. There are many twists and turns throughout.

38 Sleeps by Michael Bacon book cover

The book cover of Michael Bacon's debut novel 38 Sleeps - Credit: Michael Bacon

"The book is both a mystery, thriller but with plenty of humour as well," Michael added.

"As I have said, people who have already read it have loved it and I've enjoyed some great reviews on Amazon."

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Mike Bacon interviews Luke Woolfenden of Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

So, what about a follow up?

"Well, there is another book already in the pipeline," Michael said. "But it's not a follow up, it's a completely different story.

"Finding the time to write is key.

"My full-time job rightly takes up all my time, but when I get the odd Saturday morning or Sunday to relax and write what is a very different genre to sports reporting, I so enjoy it.

"My colleagues at Archant have been very supportive as well, which has made the process even more enjoyable.

"I just hope people who buy 38 Sleeps enjoy the plot and the characters. I think they will enjoy the characters!"

38 sleeps is available on Amazon UK now, both as an e-book and paperback. The hardback version will also be available soon.

Anyone wishing to order a copy can click on the link here

Books
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person