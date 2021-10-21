Archant sports journalist releases debut thriller novel

Published: 10:54 AM October 21, 2021

A popular Suffolk sports journalist has released his debut novel which was penned during lockdown.

Michael Bacon, from Shotley Gate, is best known for his sports reporting on Ipswich Town and Ipswich Witches for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star - as well as starring in Archant's very popular Kings of Anglia podcast.

But now he has branched out into becoming a self-published author. His book, entitled 38 Sleeps, is available on Amazon and will shortly be available over the counter at Waterstones.

It's a mystery thriller that Michael says will appeal to all.

Mike Bacon, Ritchie Hawkins and Danny King on the Speedway Podcast - Credit: Archant

"I began the book last spring when we were in lockdown and sport was badly affected. There basically wasn't any sport really," he said.

"I'd often thought about writing a book, but time was never really on my side. Lockdown gave me that time and I've loved it. It's been quite a journey. The response from people who have already read it has been so very positive.

"It's a real thrill to see it in print."

The book is centred around the lives of two couples whose almost perfect lifestyles come crashing down to earth after a serious of dramatic events and happenings. There are many twists and turns throughout.

The book cover of Michael Bacon's debut novel 38 Sleeps - Credit: Michael Bacon

"The book is both a mystery, thriller but with plenty of humour as well," Michael added.

"As I have said, people who have already read it have loved it and I've enjoyed some great reviews on Amazon."

Mike Bacon interviews Luke Woolfenden of Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

So, what about a follow up?

"Well, there is another book already in the pipeline," Michael said. "But it's not a follow up, it's a completely different story.

"Finding the time to write is key.

"My full-time job rightly takes up all my time, but when I get the odd Saturday morning or Sunday to relax and write what is a very different genre to sports reporting, I so enjoy it.

"My colleagues at Archant have been very supportive as well, which has made the process even more enjoyable.

"I just hope people who buy 38 Sleeps enjoy the plot and the characters. I think they will enjoy the characters!"

38 sleeps is available on Amazon UK now, both as an e-book and paperback. The hardback version will also be available soon.

Anyone wishing to order a copy can click on the link here.