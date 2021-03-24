Published: 5:30 AM March 24, 2021

As foreign travel options dwindle, more Brits will be holidaying in Suffolk this summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After the news we're highly unlikely to be allowed holidays abroad this summer, Suffolk staycation companies have seen an even bigger boom in bookings for the summer of 2021.

The first rush to sort summer plans came after Boris Johnson announced the roadmap out of lockdown; however, this second spike has eclipsed the last as options narrow on where we can travel.

Harry Embleton, managing director of Air Manage Suffolk, which manages holiday lets across the county, said the initial announcement about April 12 prompted an influx of bookings then died down until recently.

The east coast of Suffolk has always been a popular area for holiday bookings, but never as much as it is now - Credit: Best of Suffolk

"The peak areas, Aldeburgh, Southwold, Orford, on the coast, they were booked up fairly quickly, and then bookings slowly spread inland," he said.

"With regards to the latest news, certainly over the weekend and largely on Sunday, there was a huge wave of bookings all through until late on Sunday evening.

"It's been a tough year so it's good for our owners who've had their homes empty, good for the guests who can come and travel and good for us because it's good to have some business again.

"All of the guests who arrived last summer, a lot of them would normally be taking a summer trip abroad and the vast majority of them left saying they were going to book another staycation so I think there's a lot to look forward to on the coast."

Abi Charter, marketing manager for holiday cottage letting agents Best of Suffolk, said they've had an increase in bookings for larger holiday lets recently due to the upcoming relaxations in restrictions.

Tim Ripman, Rebecca Keeble, Abi Charter and Naomi Tarry from holiday cottage letting agents Best of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We're seeing a lot of bookings for bigger properties following the rule of six or two households which gave the green light for extended families to holiday together," she said.

"A lot of families haven't been able to come together for big milestones this year so now they've got the opportunity to spend time together on multi-generational holidays with auntie, grandad, grandkids, the whole lot.

"Normally they'd go out for a meal or have drinks to celebrate, but they've missed all that so now they want to come together."