Holidaymakers ‘working from staycations’ give tourism industry autumn boost

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 September 2020

Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

VictorHuang

Bookings at holiday homes are continuing to boom over the autumn with people choosing to “work from staycations” rather than home.

Alex and Naomi Terry own and operate Best of Suffolk holiday cottage rentals from their office at their Badingham home. Picture: SU ANDERSONAlex and Naomi Terry own and operate Best of Suffolk holiday cottage rentals from their office at their Badingham home. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Holiday businesses across Suffolk have recorded record bookings over the autumn period, with cottages and glamping pods hard to come by in the county.

Tourism bosses have said that those that could not find somewhere in the summer were looking to book later on and they were also seeing people who are working from home trying to find somewhere to have a working holiday.

Harry Embleton, managing director at Air Manage Suffolk, said: “It has been very busy and the next few months are continuing that way.  “November is busier than July which is very unusual.

“Schools and universities are back now so family holidays aren’t being taken and I think there is a rise in people working from staycations.

“The questions we have been receiving are, how strong is the wifi and can I have a zoom meeting there?

“So I think that people will be working from holiday homes and then heading out in the evening to enjoy the locations.

“The interest we have had is completely across the board and any home that goes up today will be booked by tomorrow - that is how high the demand is at the moment in Suffolk.”

Following a total halt in holiday bookings in March and April, it is pleasing for those in the industry that business continues to boom well into the off-season.

Another business leader, Alex Tarry, who owns Best of Suffolk with his wife Naomi, said that even bookings into 2021 were filling up.

He said: “We have been pretty much 100% booked since July and we are the same over the next three weeks.

“I think a lot of people who couldn’t get a holiday home in summer have just rescheduled until the autumn.

“We always think of the wider community and it’s great because if we are busy then they will help the coffee shops and the bars and summer shops.

“However, with the most recent rule of six announcement, it has been a reminder that all of this isn’t over.

“Our message would be one of optimism but we are also aware that this won’t be going away anytime soon.”

