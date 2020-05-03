E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New data shows the number of cats stolen from Suffolk in the last year

PUBLISHED: 18:43 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 03 May 2020

New figures have shown the number of cats reported as stolen in Suffolk. Stock image Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

New data has shown the number of cats reported to Suffolk police as stolen in the last year.

A Freedom of Information request to Suffolk Constabulary has shown that eight cats, including two kittens, were reported to officers as having been stolen in 2019.

The two kittens were listed as being of the Donskey Sphynx or Russian hairless breed, which can sometimes be expensive.

Few details were given on the other types of cats that were alleged to have been stolen.

The number of cats stolen in Suffolk has dropped since 2016 when 27 cats where alleged to have been stolen in just one year with six crimes having been recorded.

In comparison nine cats and three kittens were stolen during 2019 over the border in Norfolk.

In three of the eight cases in 2019, a named suspect was identified but no action was taken in the other cases either no suspect was identified or no outcome recorded for the alleged crimes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “All incidents of theft reported to Suffolk police are investigated the same way as other thefts, based on the evidence available.

“A crime is more likely to be solved if any of the following solvability factors are immediately available and can link a suspect to the offence; a named suspect, identification evidence, forensic evidence or intelligence, identifiable property and intelligence linked to a series.

“If there is a lack of evidence from the above solvability factors, solving a crime can be difficult. The investigation will not have the evidence required for a disposal, such as a caution or charging decision.”

What should you do if you believe your cat has been stolen or lost?

Direct Line have come up with a number of key tips for retrieving a lost or stolen cat:

• Check your local area thoroughly as cats can get stuck up trees, locked in sheds and garages.

• Report the loss to your local authority animal warden.

• Spread the word on social media and put posters up as quickly as possible. You should take regular photos of your cat so the posters will be as current as possible.

• Make sure your cat has a tag with your phone number on and any other important information, for example if it has an illness or has been neutered as these are things which will deter thieves.

• Keep your details up to date on the microchip database so if your cat is stolen and later found, a vet or animal warden can get in touch with you.

• Hand out your contact details and photos of your cat to those in the local area, postmen, local dog walkers, neighbours and any other groups likely to be out and about locally on a regular basis.

