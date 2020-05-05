Plans for 87-container storage site revealed

The storage facility would cover 2400 square metres on land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A proposed storage site housing 87 containers has caused controversy amongst residents despite insistance that the site would have minimal impact to the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury is already home to many businesses including a gym and an engineering company, and plans for a new storage site have been submitted to occupy an unused area on the site.

Hoping to provide storage space for the companies already on site as well as members of the nearby community, the application emphasises that it will cause minimal disruption to the already busy and built up area.

The plans suggest that the storage facility would cover 2,400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road and would be operational between 7am and 8pm on weekdays and between 8am and 9am on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Regarding concerns of traffic disruption, the application stated that “drawing on experience from existing self storage container sites within the district, the use of the containers will generate limited noise”.

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

However, the application has received eight objections from the community as well as Sudbury Town Council, who said: “We refuse on the grounds of the detrimental impact the height of the containers against the boundary fences would have on the residents of Highfield Road, especially at the bottom end.

“Sudbury Town Council also refuse on the grounds of over-development and a concern with the increase of traffic using the Addison Road junction.”

Patricia Cording, of Highfield Road, the residential area close to the site, said: “As Highfield Road is a very quiet area which mostly accommodates a retired community, this will be very disruptive to the residents.

The proposed site plans showing the 87 containers for a proposed storage facility in Sudbury. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL The proposed site plans showing the 87 containers for a proposed storage facility in Sudbury. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

“The trees have already been removed and is the footpath going too? There will be noise pollution with heavy metal doors being used everyday including Sundays.

“Light pollution will also affect all residents.

“This is too close to our homes!”

Nick Peasland Architectural Service, the agent acting on behalf of the applicant, said: “We can confirm that neither the applicant nor the applicants agent wish to make any comment at this early stage in the application process.”