E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for 87-container storage site revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 May 2020

The storage facility would cover 2400 square metres on land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The storage facility would cover 2400 square metres on land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A proposed storage site housing 87 containers has caused controversy amongst residents despite insistance that the site would have minimal impact to the area.

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILThe land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury is already home to many businesses including a gym and an engineering company, and plans for a new storage site have been submitted to occupy an unused area on the site.

Hoping to provide storage space for the companies already on site as well as members of the nearby community, the application emphasises that it will cause minimal disruption to the already busy and built up area.

The plans suggest that the storage facility would cover 2,400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road and would be operational between 7am and 8pm on weekdays and between 8am and 9am on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Regarding concerns of traffic disruption, the application stated that “drawing on experience from existing self storage container sites within the district, the use of the containers will generate limited noise”.

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILThe land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has had an application submitted for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

However, the application has received eight objections from the community as well as Sudbury Town Council, who said: “We refuse on the grounds of the detrimental impact the height of the containers against the boundary fences would have on the residents of Highfield Road, especially at the bottom end.

“Sudbury Town Council also refuse on the grounds of over-development and a concern with the increase of traffic using the Addison Road junction.”

Patricia Cording, of Highfield Road, the residential area close to the site, said: “As Highfield Road is a very quiet area which mostly accommodates a retired community, this will be very disruptive to the residents.

The proposed site plans showing the 87 containers for a proposed storage facility in Sudbury. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILThe proposed site plans showing the 87 containers for a proposed storage facility in Sudbury. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

“The trees have already been removed and is the footpath going too? There will be noise pollution with heavy metal doors being used everyday including Sundays.

“Light pollution will also affect all residents.

“This is too close to our homes!”

Nick Peasland Architectural Service, the agent acting on behalf of the applicant, said: “We can confirm that neither the applicant nor the applicants agent wish to make any comment at this early stage in the application process.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fruit farmer saved from sight loss during lockdown

Malcolm Stone, a farmer from Sudbury, suffered a detached retina during lockdown and has praised the services of Specsavers. Picture: BEATTIE COMMUNICATIONS

‘All-round unpleasantness’: Man jailed for leaving threatening voicemail for council workers

Ben McGarrity was jailed after threatening a housing officer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘Care village’ plan to create homes for 150-plus over 75s in countryside

Plans have been submiited for the Woodbridge Care Village Picture: PEGASUS GROUP/CHRISTCHURCH LAND AND ESTATES (MELTON) LTD

Survey results: How your shopping habits may change after coronavirus pandemic

There are fewer people in Ipswich town centre during lockdown - but will the crowds ever return? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 87-container storage site revealed

The storage facility would cover 2400 square metres on land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24