Fallen trees block major roads as Storm Gareth strikes

PUBLISHED: 14:47 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 12 March 2019

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE

KEZZA CLARKE

Trees brought down by Storm Gareth’s high winds are currently blocking roads in Suffolk.

One tree came down on the A!2 at 1.45pm today, Tuesday March 12, on the A12 at Blythburgh. Suffolk Highways have been called to the scene.

The tree is down on the westbound A12, just past the turning to Southwold. The road is partially blocked, but cars are able to get by.

A tree has also come down on the A1071 road at Boxford,

Police were alerted at around 1.55pm. The tree came down at around 1.55pm on the road just after Boxford, close to a bend, so police said it could be a little bit dangerous.

Suffolk Highways has asked road users to contact them on 0345 606 6171 to alert them to any trees that have fallen or are threatening the highway. They said via Twitter: “Please take extra care on your journeys and allow for delays.”

Trees were brought down in high winds at the weekend, including a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester, past the railway on the way to West Bergholt, which was captured on camera by Kezza Clarke.

Read more - Storm Gareth: Everything we know so far

