Thundery showers on the cards as forecasters predict ‘lively Sunday’

The region could see heavy downpours today Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL RICHARD SNASDELL

Up to nine centimetres of rain could fall today with weather forecasters predicting a storrmy day of thundery showers across East Anglia.

The Met Office still has a yellow weather warning in place – and says that where thunderstorms do strike there could be disruption with heavy downpours, and possibly power cuts.

Temperatures are likely to reach 23C or 24C.

Yesterday saw more flash flooding in some places – with trains having to be cancelled between Colchester and Marks Tey for several hours – while the Red Arrows were forced to cancel their flypast.

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said Sunday was likely to bring large hail and gusty winds as well as rainfall of up to 90mm in places hit by multiple thunderstorms.

He said: “We’re going to see essentially some pulses of potentially thundery showers pushing their way up from the channel through the course of the morning affecting southern counties.

“In the afternoon we’ll see some home-grown showers develop across the southern half of England and then they’re all going to drift gradually northward.”

Warning of the risk of more flooding, he added: “Where the showers do form there’s certainly the potential for 30 to 40 mm of rainfall within the hour.

“Some places that get hit by a few thunderstorms maybe even see 60 to 90 mm of water in a couple of hours - that is a lot of water to fall in one spot, nearly 10 cm of rain.

“It’s going to be a lively day on Sunday, or it’s got the potential to be.”