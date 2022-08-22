News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire breaks out in 10-acre field off A143 in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:18 PM August 22, 2022
A field fire in Lower Blakenham in 2018 Picture: SFRS

A fire has broken out in a field off the A143 in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at Stradishall, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, at 2.30pm on Monday.

Crews from Halstead, Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the stubble blaze measured about 10 acres.

Firefighters are using hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control, the spokesman added.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
West Suffolk News

