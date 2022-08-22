Fire breaks out in 10-acre field off A143 in west Suffolk

A fire has broken out in a fire in west Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: SFRS

A fire has broken out in a field off the A143 in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at Stradishall, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, at 2.30pm on Monday.

Crews from Halstead, Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the stubble blaze measured about 10 acres.

Firefighters are using hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control, the spokesman added.