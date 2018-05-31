Suffolk's streetlights could be all-LED by 2022 if proposals are approved

Suffolk's street lights could be all-LED by 2022 (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT Archant © 2010

Council bosses are aiming to reduce the county's carbon footprint with a £9.8 million LED street lighting project which could receive the go-ahead next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk County Council's (SCC) cabinet will meet next Tuesday to discuss the proposal, which would see more than 40,000 of Suffolk's street lights replaced with more energy efficient LEDs.

The proposal was put forward by Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet Member for highways, transport and rural affairs, in response to the expected rise of energy prices of between 8% and 12% per year.

If approved, the street lights throughout Suffolk could all be LEDs by autumn 2022.

There are currently more than 60,000 street lights in the county, which SCC are responsible for maintaining.

In 2010, SCC took steps to help reduce both the energy costs and carbon footprint of its lighting stock - including the introduction of part-night lighting.

You may also want to watch:

LED street lights have already replaced a number of the units that used the most energy.

As well as the significant reduction in energy they consume, LED lights are also much brighter.

SCC say the change will ensure Suffolk remains unaffected by any future energy price hikes.

Mr Reid said: "We recognise the importance of our environment in Suffolk and the impacts of climate change.

"Where possible, we want to ensure that we protect and enhance the natural environment, decrease carbon emissions and reduce the use of scarce resources, for the well-being of future generations and the natural world.

"Initiatives such as this are important in helping us to achieve that aim.

"We will be replacing almost 43,000 lights with new energy saving LED lanterns. This will save approximately 60% of our current energy bill, which can invested elsewhere.

"We will be able to reduce our carbon usage by around 80%, benefitting residents throughout Suffolk."