Revealed: The Suffolk postcodes that won the Postcode Lottery in March

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:21 PM April 4, 2022
Residents in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022 (file photo)

Residents in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022 (file photo) - Credit: PA

Has someone been knocking on your door?

Those living in six streets across Suffolk were lucky enough to win the Postcode Lottery last month. 

All six postcodes were winners of the £1,000 daily price by the People's Postcode Lottery in March. 

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

  • IP21 4LT - Syleham 
  • IP30 0PL - Felsham 
  • IP20 9LQ - Needham
  • CO7 6SL - East Bergholt   
  • CO10 9LT - Preston St Mary 
  • NR33 7PL - Kessingland

There were 10 lucky streets in Suffolk that scooped the £1,000 daily prize in February.

But in January, one street in Wattisham claimed the £30,000 jackpot.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket. 

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes. 

