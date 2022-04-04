Revealed: The Suffolk postcodes that won the Postcode Lottery in March

Residents in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022 (file photo) - Credit: PA

Has someone been knocking on your door?

Those living in six streets across Suffolk were lucky enough to win the Postcode Lottery last month.

All six postcodes were winners of the £1,000 daily price by the People's Postcode Lottery in March.

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

IP21 4LT - Syleham

IP30 0PL - Felsham

IP20 9LQ - Needham

CO7 6SL - East Bergholt

CO10 9LT - Preston St Mary

NR33 7PL - Kessingland

There were 10 lucky streets in Suffolk that scooped the £1,000 daily prize in February.

But in January, one street in Wattisham claimed the £30,000 jackpot.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes.