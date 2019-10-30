E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Strictly star brings dancing tour to Suffolk

30 October, 2019 - 11:30
Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff is due to visit Bury St Edmunds in January Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff is due to visit Bury St Edmunds in January Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff is waltzing into Bury St Edmunds in 2020 - and she's bringing former Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden with her.

Her official Dance to the Music UK Tour will stop by the Suffolk town in January.

Hitting the road in the New Year, the tour is curated, choreographed and performed by Strictly favourite Kristina. Hollyoaks newcomer and X Factor star Jake is due to be her singing host.

You may also want to watch:

The cast is due to work closely with Stagecoach Performing Arts schools across the country, enabling children aged 4-18 to take part in most of the shows.

"We are extremely proud to be supporting young local dancers and offering them the chance to perform on stage in front of a live audience," Kristina said ahead of the tour's launch.

"Nurturing fresh talent is extremely important to us as a team, and this show could offer life-changing opportunities to many youngsters."

The Bury St Edmunds date is booked for Tuesday, January 28 at The Apex.

Tickets are available via the Dance to the Music Tour website.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

It’s shocking’ - Anger as original Chairman Mao propaganda poster stolen from pub toilet

A collectible Chairman Mao propaganda poster has been stolen from The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Photo Simon Parker / PA IMAGES

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a criminal damage incident. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New homes planned with pub to be ‘retained’ in development bid

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. New homes could be built above it and near it on the car park, should plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists