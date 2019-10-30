Strictly star brings dancing tour to Suffolk

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff is due to visit Bury St Edmunds in January Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA Archive/PA Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff is waltzing into Bury St Edmunds in 2020 - and she's bringing former Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden with her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Her official Dance to the Music UK Tour will stop by the Suffolk town in January.

Hitting the road in the New Year, the tour is curated, choreographed and performed by Strictly favourite Kristina. Hollyoaks newcomer and X Factor star Jake is due to be her singing host.

You may also want to watch:

The cast is due to work closely with Stagecoach Performing Arts schools across the country, enabling children aged 4-18 to take part in most of the shows.

"We are extremely proud to be supporting young local dancers and offering them the chance to perform on stage in front of a live audience," Kristina said ahead of the tour's launch.

"Nurturing fresh talent is extremely important to us as a team, and this show could offer life-changing opportunities to many youngsters."

The Bury St Edmunds date is booked for Tuesday, January 28 at The Apex.

Tickets are available via the Dance to the Music Tour website.