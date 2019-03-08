Partly Cloudy

Girls encouraged to study sciences at Sizewell workshops

PUBLISHED: 20:55 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 28 March 2019

More than 60 girls from four Suffolk high schools came together for the workshops Picture: EDF ENERGY

More than 60 girls from four Suffolk high schools came together for the workshops Picture: EDF ENERGY

EDF ENERGY

Dozens of female students from across the county met to discuss gender stereotypes as part of a drive to get young women into science.

More than 60 girls from four Suffolk high schools came together for the workshops, following the launch of Sizewell C’s women’s network last week.

Run by scientists from the Sizewell visitor centre, the workshops were designed to inspire young women to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The students were encouraged to look at their strengths and consider case studies of similar young women in STEM related careers.

Mrs Rollo, science teacher at Alde Valley Academy, said: “We are really pleased to give female students the opportunity to be themselves, recognise their strengths and challenge perceptions about gender stereotypes.

“This workshop has been a great success and builds on the ongoing relationship we have with the Sizewell visitor centre.”

The event was attended by students from Framlingham College, Alde Valley Academy, Thomas Mills and Farlingaye High School, and was organised with the Ogden Trust – a national charity which aims to increase the uptake of physics for all at post-16.

Paul Morton, Sizewell B station director said: “We firmly believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to the performance of the business and we are committed to encouraging more women to join the industry.”

The workshops follow the launch of the Sizewell C women’s network last week. The new network will support women entering the industry and the proposed new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

Tributes paid to "young and inspirational" science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid to "young and inspirational" science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Boys aged 15 found with 'zombie killer', sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches get opening night at Foxhall off to a flying start with victory

Chris Harris inside Scott Nicholls in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Delays on Ipswich line due to broken down train

Trains travelling through Ipswich and Manningtree stations are delayed Picture: ARCHANT

County Upper School rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has been rated inadequate by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT
