Girls encouraged to study sciences at Sizewell workshops

More than 60 girls from four Suffolk high schools came together for the workshops Picture: EDF ENERGY EDF ENERGY

Dozens of female students from across the county met to discuss gender stereotypes as part of a drive to get young women into science.

More than 60 girls from four Suffolk high schools came together for the workshops, following the launch of Sizewell C’s women’s network last week.

Run by scientists from the Sizewell visitor centre, the workshops were designed to inspire young women to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The students were encouraged to look at their strengths and consider case studies of similar young women in STEM related careers.

Mrs Rollo, science teacher at Alde Valley Academy, said: “We are really pleased to give female students the opportunity to be themselves, recognise their strengths and challenge perceptions about gender stereotypes.

“This workshop has been a great success and builds on the ongoing relationship we have with the Sizewell visitor centre.”

The event was attended by students from Framlingham College, Alde Valley Academy, Thomas Mills and Farlingaye High School, and was organised with the Ogden Trust – a national charity which aims to increase the uptake of physics for all at post-16.

Paul Morton, Sizewell B station director said: “We firmly believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to the performance of the business and we are committed to encouraging more women to join the industry.”

The workshops follow the launch of the Sizewell C women’s network last week. The new network will support women entering the industry and the proposed new nuclear power station in Suffolk.